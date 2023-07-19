Century College to train Ukrainian healthcare professionals

Roger Wager, Century College Orthotics and Prosthetics professor, works with Ukrainian healthcare students during their visit to Century College put on by the White Bear Lake Rotary in March.

 Eric Riedel | Contributed

Century College and the Protez Foundation have formed a partnership together to provide a training for Ukrainian health care professionals in prosthetics July 24 - Aug. 11. The training will take place in the Century College orthotics and prosthetics lab and will be led by Century College orthotics and prosthetics expert faculty. Twenty Ukrainian health care professionals will participate in the intensive three-week training.

The Protez Foundation is a nonprofit organization that works towards providing care to Ukrainians who have lost limbs during the Russian invasion by giving them high-quality prosthetic care. 

