Century College is continuing operations during the COVID-19 pandemic without significant disruption, while implementing a well-organized response to health concerns, reports James Stumme, director of marketing and communications.
Contacted by White Bear Press, Stumme responded to the following questions.
Regarding student enrollment:
“The pandemic has not materially Impacted Century’s overall enrollments for the academic year, summer and fall combined. Enrollment to date, summer and fall, is ahead of this time last year.”
The only area affected, he said, was new student enrollment disaggregated for fall, which is down from last year, primarily due to inability to bring new students on campus for admissions activities, which generate a significant portion of college enrollments.
Regarding mode of instruction:
“Face to face courses normally offered by Century were converted to alternative delivery formats, including online and hybrid. Career and technical education courses are primarily being offered face to face, with some (classes) adding online components in order to reduce the number of students on campus.”
Regarding changes to faculty, administration or maintenance staffing, Stumme said there has been no change.
Pandemic concerns were addressed with the development of a comprehensive guidebook called “Return to Campus Plan — Fall 2020,” that followed applicable executive orders and policies issued by Minnesota Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control, and the Minnesota state system office, Stumme said. This and other information can be found on the college web site — www.century.edu/COVID19.
Health and safety measures outlined included a daily screening self-assessment, requirement of face coverings, social/physical distancing standards, campus space modifications, and cleaning and sanitizing protocols.
“In addition, we are monitoring key indicators of changes in community transmission within a COVID-19 Decision Framework developed by Minnesota State to inform our decisions regarding ongoing mitigation strategies.”
Asked what concerns have been expressed by staff, faculty, students and parents, Stumme said no concerns have been expressed.
“Century made early decisions, and factored in the health and safety of students and employees at every level.”
