When a patriotic girlfriend talked MaDonna Bonk into enlisting, little did the World War II veteran know she’d meet the love of her life in a San Diego Naval hospital.
It was 1943 when the girl from central Illinois first laid eyes on Edward Bonk. The young Marine officer came in on a gurney. “I took his vitals,” recalled Bonk, a medic at the time and member of the U.S. Navy corps of females known as WAVES.
A lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps, Bonk was gravely injured in a brutal battle for Tarawa, an atoll in the Pacific’s Gilbert Islands. He suffered shrapnel wounds in his stomach and lungs that required months of recuperation on the mainland. It gave the couple time to get acquainted.
MaDonna took a trip down Memory Lane as she approached her 100th birthday in her sunny Vadnais Heights kitchen, memories that included watching wounded Marines carried off hospital ships. “There would be 150 wounded men stretched out on the lawn as far as the eye could see,” Bonk said.
She still remembers the cases of Coca-Cola and cartons of Lucky Strikes waiting on the docks for the hospital ships, courtesy of the Salvation Army and Red Cross. “Men who didn’t smoke, started smoking then,” she said. “There was no thought of nicotine being harmful.”
The hospital’s WAVES “made over all the boys,” Bonk said, inferring flirtation. “They were sick, so we tried to lift their spirits. We would visit SOQ or sick officers’ quarters at night to sing before they went to sleep.”
Weekends would be spent in town, a short walk from the hospital. “There were like 100 guys to every girl in the busy port,” she said. “You had to watch yourself.”
She had graduated from St. John’s School of Nursing in Springfield, Illinois, and like her five brothers, volunteered for the war at the young age of 21. She was MaDonna Lorscheider then. After three days of aptitude tests in St. Louis, she was earmarked for hospital duty. The Navy recruit took a train to her new duty station in San Diego, stopping along the way to mail a garland of wax peppers to her mother to prove she was on her way.
That string of peppers hung next to her grandma’s kitchen window all her life, recalled Rita Schmid, Bonk’s daughter. Schmid now has the red pepper garland to remember her by.
Ed and MaDonna married May 13, 1944 in San Diego. It was a small wedding in the home of a girlfriend. MaDonna’s father had died a year earlier, so an elderly doctor she worked for offered to give her away. Shortly after, Edward was sent to Niland, California, near the Mexico border, where his wife joined him. Rita was born in 1945, followed by a second daughter, Mary Rose.
The South St. Paul native, born to Polish immigrants, retired from the corps as a major. MaDonna left as a pharmacist mate, second class. They eventually settled in Bonk’s hometown, where Ed retired from Swift & Co. Madonna went to Rasmussen Business College and was an executive assistant for the next 27 years at Waterous Company.
After 42 years of marriage, Bonk lost her husband and polka partner to lung cancer in 1986.
Daughter Mary Frericks, who is widowed, lives with her mother, which is a Godsend, according to Bonk, who admits her balance is poor and she is legally blind. The two have lived in Vadnais for 21 years. Bonk is a grandmother of eight, great-grandmother of three and great-great-grandmother of three.
She attributes her longevity to a positive attitude and good upbringing. “My mother and father were family people,” she said. “I remember kneeling by my mother’s bedside with my seven siblings to say prayers every night. A good family structure is critical.”
A member of St. Pius X in White Bear Lake, Bonks says her Catholic faith has always been a daily part of her life. Evidence of that is displayed on the side of her refrigerator in the way of missals, along with handmade valentines.
“I can’t do a lot now because I can’t see,” Bonk admitted. “A reason I get up every day is to watch 7 a.m. Mass on the EWTN Catholic channel. The service is followed by a rosary said for those who’ve died of COVID.” Sadly, she lost her sister recently, at age 101, to the illness.
Her family still plans to celebrate Bonk’s milestone birthday, despite the pandemic. A car parade is planned 11 a.m. March 13 through her neighborhood.
