The All Class Reunion/100th Anniversary of White Bear Lake's first graduating class kicks off Saturday. On the syllabus: a car show sponsored by the alumni association, a 9 a.m. pancake breakfast sponsored by the White Bear Lake Lions Club and a book signing of “WBLHS: Celebrating the Centennial of a Building 1918-2018” by author David Gehrenbeck, Class of ’49.
Never received your diploma? There is an unclaimed diploma pickup. Alumni can have their pictures taken with the White Bear mascot and Washington School bell.
The official program kicks off at 11 a.m. with welcome and introductions by Mary Cleary Kowitz, alumni president, class of 1968. The superintendent will offer a few words, followed by a book release announcement on school history by Carol McFarlane, alumni board member, Class of ’68.
Three former district employees will be recognized with the 2019 Scholar Award of Excellence.
Recipients are Donald Glover, Paul Mork and Frank Perpich.
Mork spent the majority of his 47 years of teaching and coaching at White Bear Lake High School. He also taught and coached at Mariner. Considered a multisport coaching legend in the district, he received statewide recognitions from two coaches’ associations. His tenure at White Bear started in 1965 when he taught college prep English Literature and creative writing. Mork retired from teaching in 1996. When Mork retired, he wrote a book called “The Power of Becoming: Achieving Personal Fulfillment,” published in 2005.
After receiving his master's degree in physical education in 1970, Glover joined the White Bear faculty as an instructor in physical education and assistant coach in soccer, basketball and track. After 10 years as a teacher/coach at both White Bear and Mariner, Glover was asked to establish and teach one of the first comprehensive adapted physical education programs in the state for all students in the White Bear Lake area. He remained in the district until his retirement from White Bear in 2000. He then went on to teach at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. In 1981, Glover was named Minnesota Teacher of the Year; in 1989, he was named the first recipient of the Adapted Physical Education Teacher of the Year award.
Frank Perpich started his teaching career at White Bear Lake High School in 1957. He was known for bringing the science of biology to life for his students and for his commitment to excellence. He also coached the Bears wrestling team with Joe Rukavina for eight years.
Mork and Glover will be present to receive their awards and greet guests; however, Perpich is too frail to travel.
“Please join us in honoring these teachers who gave so much to all of us and who went on to accomplish much, much more,” said Deb Acheson Berry, Class of ’71, secretary of the alumni association. “This is a great chance to visit and reminisce with fellow students and teachers while enjoying a self-guided tour of the building.”
Berry added an interesting, it's-a-small-world, fact about Mork and Glover: They are from the same town in southern Minnesota. “Paul not only coached Don, but Don was also the first babysitter for Paul's kids. Really — what are the odds that the two chosen are tied this closely?” she said.
Finally, Lin Lindbeck, alumni board member, will dedicate the Washington School bell. Lindbeck attended kindergarten through sixth grade at Washington School and graduated from White Bear High School in 1958.
Debra Neutkens
