A St. Paul man, 46, faces up to 10 years in prison and/or maximum financial penalty of $20,000 if convicted of felony burglary, after he was arrested March 20 on Bald Eagle Island following a report of a male observed trying to gain entry into a mailbox and trespassing on the island. A caller saw the male try to open the mailbox on the shoreline, then walk onto the frozen lake toward the island. The homeowner said he was not on the property and that no one should have been at the residence.
When Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) deputies arrived on scene, they observed a broken window in the glass garage door, walls of the home spray-painted and a male lurking about on the second floor of the residence. The male was ordered out of the house and eventually emerged to be arrested.
After the male was identified, he said he was the owner of the house and denied breaking the garage door window or spray-painting the house, saying the door was unlocked. After a Miranda advisory, the suspect continued, saying he currently lived in St. Paul and was a U.S. Marshal. Not only that, he said he was a former RCSO deputy and former St. Paul Police officer. He went on, saying he purchased the home, currently on the market for $6 million, several years prior for $400,000, after which he tore it down and rebuilt it.
He admitted to being on “his” property on March 20, but was not trying to break into the mailbox. He said he had a key to the box, but it wasn’t working. He needed to open the mailbox to retrieve a $50,000 check he was expecting.
The homeowner — the party in possession of the home’s title, as well as its keys — said he didn’t know the suspect, who did not have permission to be in the home.
The quandary about who really owned the house was dispelled when deputies checked their records.
According to Ramsey County Court Case 62-CR-21-5976, RCSO deputies responded to a home on Viking Drive in Little Canada in October 2021 on a report of a person taking photos of homes and looking into parked vehicles. Deputies located the current suspect in the area riding a bicycle with a set of golf clubs on the bicycle. The suspect said he owned the Viking Drive home, as well, stored his golf clubs in the home and had entered the home through an open back door. That homeowner also said he didn’t know the suspect, who didn’t have permission to enter the home.
In neither report was it mentioned whether the suspect was able to produce any keys to either home.
