A St. Paul man, 46, faces up to 10 years in prison and/or maximum financial penalty of $20,000 if convicted of felony burglary, after he was arrested March 20 on Bald Eagle Island following a report of a male observed trying to gain entry into a mailbox and trespassing on the island. A caller saw the male try to open the mailbox on the shoreline, then walk onto the frozen lake toward the island. The homeowner said he was not on the property and that no one should have been at the residence.

When Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) deputies arrived on scene, they observed a broken window in the glass garage door, walls of the home spray-painted and a male lurking about on the second floor of the residence. The male was ordered out of the house and eventually emerged to be arrested.

