Earlier this month, Mary Latterell held one last garage sale on Hill Avenue in White Bear Lake to honor her late mother Carol.
Her mother held two to three garage sales every year for 45 years in the same house, using all proceeds for charities, Latterell said. It all started when Carol wanted to help a friend who had two sons with multiple sclerosis. “They lived away from the Cities and needed to drive in frequently for doctor visits. They didn't have a wheelchair access vehicle, so she helped raise money for a used one.”
The story is one of many, Latterell shared, that describe how her mother helped people in the White Bear community.
“We want to honor all those who frequented her sales by allowing one last shopping spree,” she noted. So, as a family, they gathered all her saved and premarked items and held what was advertised as Carol's Place Final Sale.
Carol died in February of lung cancer.
Debra Neutkens
