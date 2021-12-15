Carlson Clinic collects donations for Time on the Water

Dustin Carlson and his team at The Carlson Clinic are raising funds until Dec. 31 for Time on the Water, a St. Paul-based nonprofit that provides fishing trips for veterans, police, teachers, firefighters and health care workers.
So far, $6,600 has been raised through the clinic's $10 adjustment program, which attracted more 350 patients, and its $20 “first visits,” where new patients have a chance to meet the chiropractic team.
Over the last 18 years, Carlson has selected four charities each year to support, and he’s capping off 2021 with a final donation to Time on the Water, thanks to a personal connection with his friend of 43 years, Ryan Street.
Street served in Afghanistan and Iraq in the Marine Corps after college. Carlson was inspired to support veterans after Street introduced him to Time on the Water’s mission.
“I’ve heard stories of vets who might be struggling with PTSD who were taken on a fishing trip to Canada, and they come back a changed person. Everyone’s got different needs, and they don’t know where to turn or ask. We want to help out those military people with more than a check,” explained Carlson.
Time on the Water’s founder, Chris Hansen, shares the same mentality of wanting to do more for veterans than just sending a check to the Veterans Administration.
In April 2012, Hansen experienced a traumatic brain injury from a rollerblading accident that left him in and out of a coma for 30 days. Hansen attended weeks of rehab, where he relearned how to walk and use his left hand.
“Life after the accident was hard,” said Hansen. “I had PTSD from the accident and shut down pretty good. I kept working the whole time, but I was kind of losing myself a little bit.”
In 2013 and 2014, Hansen started going on fishing trips in Canada to ease his mind from the stress of his recovery. He remembers calling his wife while he was there and telling her that he was feeling a shift in his mindset.
Hansen realized there were veterans and first responders who also experience PTSD who could use the clarity he found while on his fishing trips.
“One of the nurses who helped me after my accident was a Gulf War medic. He kept me safe while I was in a coma, and I wanted to thank this guy,” said Hansen
As a kid, when Hansen was feeling overwhelmed he remembered thinking to himself, “I need time on the water.”
Time on the Water takes 30 to 40 people every year on trips, which are all funded by individuals and local businesses that believe in the nonprofit's mission.
Carlson was inspired by Time on the Water’s unique approach to helping veterans like his friend, and wanted to do the same for other veterans in his community.
“We love to make a difference in the community and be a leader as a small business. It's something we get excited about, and seeing the patients smile, it’s so rewarding.”
