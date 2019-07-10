Employees at Cerenity Care Center can earn while they learn thanks to a Minnesota Pipeline Program included in the governor's budget. The White Bear Lake care center is one of 17 metro-area companies to receive a dual training grant.
A total of 43 companies will benefit from nearly $2.9 million in state grants to fund 664 employees as part of the program.
“This is an amazing opportunity for our employees to receive a debt-free college degree, while it addresses the workforce shortage in the health care field,” noted Peg Black, Cerenity's director of community development.
Cerenity White Bear Lake and Cerenity Humboldt co-applied for the grant and have been awarded $132,000 for education of employees as follows: 18 nursing assistants to take the two-year LPN program at St. Paul College or Dakota Technical College and four employees to take the Senior Living Culinary Managers course at St. Paul College. Graduates of the five-month culinary course receive Serve-Safe Certification.
Cerenity Senior Care offers a tuition payment program that will cover the cost of all 18 LPN trainees’ prerequisite courses, Black said. Ten of the 18 LPN trainees are Cerenity White Bear Lake nursing assistants. The $132,000 covers year one of the LPN course and all of the Culinary Course.
Cerenity will be awarded grant money for year two LPN education upon grant submission in 2020. “The state of Minnesota understands work force shortage, especially in the field of nursing,” noted Black. “Cerenity Senior Care is very excited and grateful for this opportunity for its employees.”
The grant was made possible by the state Department of Higher Education.
