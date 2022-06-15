Captain Hager champions CPR campaign to prevent opioid deaths

After experiencing a stroke in 2019 at the very desk he works at today, Capt. Dale Hager of the White Bear Lake Police Department wanted to assist the American Heart Association in its work to save lives like his.
“I was close to the doctor who saved my life, and I learned the American Heart Association was looking for a new member to sit on the board,” said Hager.
After a couple years of serving on the board, Hager is now working with the AHA on a summerlong campaign encouraging the use of CPR during a suspected opioid overdose. The campaign launched the first week of June to coincide with CPR & AED Awareness Week.
The American Heart Association Twin Cities reports the number of deaths from opioid overdoses have skyrocketed in recent years. “The AHA started to recognize through the opioid crisis that subsequent deaths from opioid overdoses can be avoided with immediate CPR,” said Hager.
AHA’s goal is to raise awareness that CPR can be a lifesaving tool when a teen or adult is unresponsive as a result of a suspected overdose. Chest compressions during CPR are the most important element of CPR, and that rescue breaths can also be necessary if a young person is experiencing an overdose.
“With young people, their heart is healthy. In the last couple decades we’ve moved away from rescue breaths because it can deter people from performing CPR,” said Hager. “But we also want to show people that those breaths can be important too.”
The main idea when performing CPR is to have a basic understanding of 30 compressions to two breaths while waiting for medical assistance to arrive.
Spotting an opioid overdose can be difficult for the average person. If someone is unresponsive and breathing but their heart has stopped, that can be a major sign. Other signs include vomiting, a purple cast on the finger and feeling clammy to the touch.
Being able to spot an overdose and then being able to perform proper CPR is key to preventing deaths.
“People dying from an overdose has become one of the leading causes of accidental death in America. It affects a broad range of cultures, but disproportionately Indigenous folks and people of color. We want to get out the knowledge of CPR to the people who are most affected by it,” said Hager.
For those interested in learning how to perform CPR, visit: https://www.heart.org/en/affiliates/minnesota/twin-cities.
