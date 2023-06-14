Each year, it is a tradition at Press Publications to touch base with local state representatives and senators to find out how they feel about the legislative session that just wrapped up.
Rep. Elliott Engen
District 36A
It's time we put the needs of Minnesota families before the wish lists of state government. I am proud that despite all the new wasteful spending and burdensome mandates, I was able to deliver needed results for our community. I secured $13.5 million for clean water upgrades at the water treatment facility in Lino Lakes. My bills to crack down on fentanyl, provide mental health support for students and increase transparency in government spending also passed.
Republicans also secured $300 million in the final hours of session to save our nursing homes. Fifteen facilities in our state have closed since 2021, and many seniors are being forced to move hours away from their communities and loved ones. This critical funding will go towards saving our nursing homes and supporting the seniors they serve.
Minnesotans are more than willing to spend money to support those in need and ensure everyone has access to good roads and clean water. Unfortunately, this session is going to have severe consequences for family budgets. I will keep fighting for commonsense tax relief measures, and I hope my Democrat colleagues will join.
Rep. Patti Anderson
District 33A
This session proved challenging for those of us who prioritize fiscal responsibility. We went in hoping to return the $17.5 billion surplus to taxpayers through large rebate checks, income tax cuts and the complete elimination of Social Security tax. However, the DFL’s narrowly-held trifecta not only spent the entire surplus but also raised taxes by an additional $10 billion.
Starting in July, the state budget will increase by 38%, all funded by your tax dollars.
While we did secure a partial Social Security tax exemption and $260 per-person rebate checks (subject to income limits), Minnesotans will face a wide array of new tax increases: hikes on sales tax and gas tax, a new delivery tax, a new payroll tax and significant fee increases. Most of the sales tax increase will go toward metro area transit and low-income housing. Businesses will also see tax increases, as our corporate income tax is now the highest in the nation.
The Democrat trifecta passed an agenda that differed significantly from their campaign promises. Most Democrat legislators hail from Minneapolis, St. Paul or inner-ring suburbs, and many openly identify as “Democratic Socialists.” This fringe agenda ultimately prevailed and will affect everyone in the state after July 1. Left-wing special interest groups’ wish-lists dominated the legislative process, and I believe Minnesotans will be shocked and angry when these policies are implemented.
As a republic, our 50 states serve as testing grounds for political ideas and governance. Minnesota’s policies now lean further left than California’s, and will serve as an experiment in “democratic socialism.” The outcome remains uncertain — perhaps piling on the same ill-advised policies will somehow right the ship, or perhaps it will only accelerate the population loss Minnesota has been experiencing. I’m betting on the latter. Supporters of this transformation believe these policies will attract like-minded individuals from across the country. Time will tell if they are productive taxpayers, since we are quickly running out of other people’s money.
Elections have consequences — serious ones for Minnesotans.
Rep. Brion Curran
District 36B
On May 22, my first session serving in the Minnesota House came to an end. It was an honor to serve in the Legislature this year, and I am so proud of the work we did. Alongside our governor and DFL senators, we ended the gridlock and delivered on our promises to Minnesotans.
Our budget delivers the largest tax cut in state history with credits, rebates and other provisions to maximize benefits for workers, families and seniors. It also includes property tax cuts; full Social Security state income exemption for those earning less than $100,000 annually joint or $78,000 single; and a new and simplified Child & Working Family Tax Credit. These critical solutions are made possible by the state’s historic surplus and new revenue from measures that target the wealthiest corporations and individuals in the state.
You may have heard about our bill providing school meals to all students, ensuring no one has to learn on an empty stomach earlier this year—but that was just the start of our work to improve learning and child development. Our budget supports students and staff and stabilizes funding. It increases the general education formula and links it to inflation, reduces the Special Education and English Learner cross-subsidies, and makes much-needed investments in supporting students so every child can graduate and succeed.
I was proud to serve on the Public Safety and Judiciary committees, bringing my experience as a former officer to the table. We increased funding for law enforcement, invested in supporting victims and enacted common-sense gun violence prevention measures like red-flag laws and universal background checks. I am also glad to report several provisions I authored are now law, including increased mental health treatment options for our first responders, limiting the use of no-knock warrants, and other important changes that make our communities safer and the judicial system more equal.
By using our one-time budget surplus to invest in education, public safety and more, I am proud of our work making our state better for all Minnesotans.
Rep. Mark Wiens
District 41A
When I arrived in St. Paul this January, Minnesota had a nearly $18 billion surplus. I was excited to get to work crafting policies that would return that surplus to you in the form of permanent, meaningful tax relief as well as looking at ways to make government more efficient with your tax dollars. It was disappointing that when we gaveled out of session, the majority had not only spent all the surplus, they also pushed through nearly $10 billion in tax increases in order to pay for their out-of-control spending spree.
When families are paying higher prices for gas, groceries and energy bills, they don’t want 40% more government. They want real relief for their family budgets. It is a disappointment not to deliver permanent, meaningful tax relief for all Minnesotans this session.
I am pleased to report that I secured funding for Highway 36 improvements. This will have a huge impact and make this important highway safer and more effective for our community. I was also pleased to support and author provisions supporting veterans and first responders, ensuring those that served are not forgotten.
We also passed an Environment/Energy bill that will ban PFAS products and support local water needs for Lake Elmo. Our community has been negatively impacted by PFAS for years. My bill allows the DNR to issue water use permits to Lake Elmo and not reduce water use permit limits for the city of White Bear Lake was also included. This ensures Lake Elmo has enough water and it is a huge victory for our community.
In the final days of session, Republicans secured $300 million in funding to support our nursing homes. Seniors should not be forced to leave their communities to get the care they need. Without Republican intervention, nursing homes would not have received this critical funding which will be a lifeline for many facilities in Minnesota.
It is my honor to be your voice in St. Paul this session. Even though we are now in the interim, please continue to reach out with your questions, ideas and concerns. Have a great summer!
Editor’s note:
We did not hear from the following candidates by press deadline: Sen. Karin Housley, Sen. Heather Gustafson, Sen. Judy Seeberger, Sen. Tou Xiong, and Rep. Leon Lillie.
