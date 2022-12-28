WHITE BEAR TOWNSHIP — The tax levy is a done deal for 2023.
Town Board supervisors adopted a property tax levy totaling $5.4 million. The levy supports the town’s 2023 operating budget.
The levy results in monthly property tax increases of $5.33 to $10.33 on homes valued between $234,370 and $468,740 (the township’s share), according to Finance Director Tom Kelly.
Residents had recommended levy approval at a special town budget meeting earlier this month.
Supervisors also approved a 10-year capital improvement plan (CIP) as part of the end-of-year budgeting process.
The finance director noted that 2023 projects must still go through the town’s purchase procedure before contracts are awarded or purchases ordered.
Expenditures totaling $10.5 million are proposed next year. Big-ticket items include $100,000 for mill and overlay of the public works yard; $300,000 to replace a dump/plow truck; $100,000 for park trail rehabilitation; $300,000 for County Road H2 trail development; $500,000 for Rutherford Park/Lake Links trail development; $350,000 to replace dugout roofs; $3.8 million for road reconstruction projects; $1.5 million for water quality improvement projects; $250,000 for a well pump radio location upgrade; $1.5 million for sanitary sewer lining project; $250,000 for south area stormwater improvements and $300,000 for pond/ditch cleaning.
Revenue to pay for next year’s CIP projects will come from the park acquisition fund; new debt service funds (bonding); special assessments; water fund; sewer fund; stormwater fund and capital equipment fund. The township hopes to receive $500,000 in grants.
CIP items listed in 2024 and beyond are “placeholders,” Kelly said. “They are things we think we’ll need and the projected cost.”
Following approval of the CIP report at their Dec. 19 meeting, supervisors adopted next year’s operating budget. Mostly funded by property taxes, the budget for 2023 totals $5,654,256. Kelly noted that the budget “provides the framework for 2023 expenditures and activities for town staff to provide services to residents.”
Residents will notice a bump in utility rates next year. Members of the Utility Commission recommended and the board adopted a $1 hike in quarterly water rates. The residential base rate is increasing from $42.50 to $43.50. The tiered system also includes a change in volume of water used. Tier 3 is now 20,000 gallons to 30,000 gallons instead of 32,000 gallons and Tier 4 is 30,001 to 44,000 gallons. Higher usage rates remain the same as 2022, or an additional $3.80 for Tier 3 and $6.65 for Tier 4.
New utility changes are estimated to generate revenues of $3 million to offset expenses of $2.1 million. Revenues are dependent, of course, on actual water use.
Bottom line, people will see an increase of $1.50 to $7.20 per quarter in their utility bill depending on the amount of water used, Kelly said.
Sewer rates remain unchanged. Those households on sewer only will see an increase from $55 to $70 per quarter.
Supervisor Scott McCune said balances are being “built up” in anticipation of future projects. “We’re taking a hard look at infrastructure, to make sure we’re covering costs. At the same time, we are being mindful of the emphasis on water conservation. That’s why there’s a change in tiers. Those who use more water will pay more for water.”
