Although it’s important to have open conversation about our struggles, no one wants to be defined by their darkest days.
That is exactly what a White Bear Lake woman has been doing.
Melissa Martyr-Wagner is a three-time breast cancer survivor. Not only that, but she and her husband have their own business, and for much of her journey she has continued working and living life as usual, not defined by her diagnoses.
“I don’t want cancer to change the course of my life,” Martyr-Wagner said.
Martyr-Wagner was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006 during a routine visit. She worked to keep the diagnosis a little private. For instance, she had a separate private Facebook account where she posted about her cancer journey, rather than on her personal account. It was a statement that her cancer journey and her identity were not one and the same, but they intertwine.
“For some reason when you have cancer you spend a lot of time comforting other people,” Martyr-Wagner said.
When she was first diagnosed, she has stage 0, which she considered lucky. She had radiation and a lumpectomy.
“I didn’t really have it in my family so I wasn’t really worried about it coming back,” Martyr-Wagner said.
In 2013 they were surprised to find that she had the same kind of cancer again, but on her left side. This time it was stage 1.
“With both of these first two cancers we did lumpectomies followed by radiation. The chances of having a recurrence like that is kind of unusual,” Martyr-Wagner said.
This is especially shocking since Martyr-Wagner was tested for the BRCA gene, the one that can indicate an increased risk of breast cancer. She tested negative both times.
“In 2017 they found my third breast cancer on the right side, and it was a completely different kind,” Martyr-Wagner said.
This time it was stage 2, and she had a double mastectomy (the removal of both breasts) and underwent chemotherapy and immunotherapy.
While the disease attempted to leave its mark on Martyr-Wagner, she had other plans: reconstruction.
“I just wanted to be able to be back out on the lake after all of this,” Martyr-Wagner said. She wanted a return to normalcy, or as normal as possible.
When you have cancer and lose your hair, Martyr-Wagner explained, people you barely know will notice the change and start talking about it with you.
Martyr-Wagner didn’t want to be known as the woman with cancer or the woman who had cancer, she just wanted to be Melissa.
Martyr-Wagner noted that reconstruction was one of the hardest parts of the whole process. She had three reconstructive surgeries, one of which took nine hours and included taking some skin from her stomach.
Despite all of the hardship she endured, Melissa credits her friends with helping to lift her spirits through it all.
“I had an awful lot of support. When I was going to chemo my friends set up a sign up sheet where they would come with me. We just made it fun,” Martyr-Wagner said.
During the time she was battling cancer, she and her husband opened their own business, New Studio Architecture, in 2011. They first opened near the Kowalski’s in White Bear Lake, and later moved to St. Paul.
“My husband was at another firm for quite a long time. I thought he had a great business mind. I just thought it would be great if we could put the places we want to work and the places we don’t want to work into practice,” Martyr-Wagner said.
They created a business that values their employees and their time. She continued to work and to persevere through her illness.
She also lives life with a bit of a new motto given her close calls in the past, even before her cancer diagnoses.
“I had a roll over car accident once. I just think it’s really important to not save all of the good wine in your cupboard and whatnot because you never know what day will be your last,” Martyr-Wagner said.
That is how she lives – enjoying an active life of sailing, tennis and spending time with friends and family. Perhaps at this point, no struggle will define her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.