More than 50 Civil War veterans and numerous others from other wars and conflicts are interred in White Bear Lake cemeteries. Over the years, the headstones and memorial plates have become overgrown and have fallen into disrepair. In anticipation of the upcoming Memorial Day holiday, the VFW Post 1782 and American Legion Post 168 have joined together for a day of service spent beautifying the grounds where these precious veterans have been laid to rest.
Veterans and volunteers are invited to join the effort at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at Union Cemetery, located south of Highway 96 one block west of Highway 61. The group will go to the cemeteries at St. Mary’s of the Lake and St. John in the Wilderness later in the day. An alternative date is set for 1 p.m. May 8 in case of bad weather.
The cleanup efforts include picking up branches and garbage, cleaning fungus off of military-procured headstones, and digging out overgrown headstones. To clean the military-procured headstones, D/2 will be used, which is an environmentally safe solution the Veterans Administration uses to clean headstones at national cemeteries. Volunteers are asked to bring gloves, work clothes and a 1-gallon bucket or garden tools.
Additionally, anyone who knows of a veteran’s grave that has not received an American flag on Memorial Day can contact gary.carlberg@hotmail.com.
