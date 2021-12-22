Seems fitting that an old railroad town has a historic caboose on display. The 1914 train car once owned by Northern Pacific Railroad requires periodic repair, however, so this month workers from Garlock-French Roofing of White Bear Lake are replacing the top of the caboose to make it watertight.
The city is paying for this phase of the repairs with a more extensive restoration planned next year. The work is being done as a result of efforts by a task force appointed by the mayor to rehab the caboose, according to Rick Juba, assistant city manager. He added that the Lions Club generously donated $20,000 toward the remainder of the exterior work, which will be completed in spring.
Press archives note that the caboose was once part of an extensive railroad collection owned by Carroll Mattlin, who lived on Bald Eagle Lake. He owned an appliance business near the depot before the store was torn down in the ’90s for the Mainstreet Crossing strip mall. The caboose was kept nearby not far from Cup and Cone.
"Mattlin is the main reason the depot still stands today," said White Bear Historical Society Executive Director Sara Hanson. "He had an amazing railroad collection that included the caboose and a dining car he later donated to the transportation museum in Duluth. We're talking big stuff in this collection; not just matchbooks and hats. I think he even had a sleeper car at one point that he used for excursions around the country."
After Mattlin died in 1993, it's Hanson's understanding that the caboose changed hands several times as his collection was dispersed. There was a movement to save the car as development happened around Cup and Cone to keep it in the community.
The story she was told was that the city agreed to purchase the caboose using a $10,000 donation by North Star Bank.
"We're glad they saved it," Hanson said. "Northern Pacific has a lot of history here. White Bear Lake is truly a railroad town."
Passenger train service to the city was discontinued Jan. 5, 1967.
— Debra Neutkens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.