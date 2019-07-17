Cup and Cone is offering a cool way for people to support Relay for Life.
For the month of July, the downtown shop is selling six-packs of ice cream sandwiches for $12 with all proceeds going to White Bear Lake's Relay For Life.
“These funds enable the American Cancer Society to fund such programs as critical cancer research (currently more than $8 million to Minnesota researchers), providing free trips to chemotherapy and radiation treatments for patients, and free nights at the Hope Lodge near the U of M campus in Minneapolis,” according to Jeff Noren, the local survivorship co-chair.
Noren thanked the Johnstone family, owners of Cup and Cone, and “our amazing friends and neighbors for stepping up to stop cancer.”
Cup and Cone is located at 2126 Fourth St. in White Bear Lake.
Noren invites the community to attend Relay for Life, which starts at 6 p.m. Friday, July 26, at South Campus. Participants walk all night to win the fight against cancer.
Debra Neutkens
