WHITE BEAR LAKE — Two establishments selling THC products, prohibited in the city, will have to wait and see if their business license is renewed.
The city has a 12-month moratorium prohibiting the sale of THC products, enacted last September after the Legislature legalized sale of edible, low-dose products July 1. The moratorium gives staff time to research the products and decide if it’s something the city wants to regulate.
The two businesses, MNJ Tobacco and Nothing But Hemp, failed separate compliance checks by White Bear police in November and again in early March.
According to City Attorney Troy Gilchrist, a criminal case is ongoing for those in violation that, he speculates, will take months to reach conclusion due to backlog.
In the meantime, City Council members agreed March 14 to withhold approval to renew those businesses’ licenses until the next meeting.
Member Bill Walsh was ready to strike the two from the renewal process altogether. “I think we have the grounds to do it,” he stated. “They are flaunting the moratorium and waiting for the Legislature to fix the law they passed.” The councilman thinks those businesses would rather pay a misdemeanor fine to the courts as a cost of doing business.
Walsh warned that he’ll be ready to move forward to strike the two businesses from the annual renewal list at the next meeting.
Member Dan Jones felt suspension was warranted, at a minimum, until action is taken. “They thumbed their nose,” he said. “We need to back businesses that are doing what they should be doing.”
The attorney recommended continuing a motion to deny to the March 28 meeting so businesses have an opportunity to be heard. “Procedurally, that is more defensible if you’re considering denial,” Gilchrist said.
Mayor Dan Louismet pointed out there is time before licenses expire March 31 to take further action. “I echo Jones. It makes me exceptionally mad. We’re looking at six pages of businesses selling tobacco, alcohol, charitable gambling, all are complying with the law. That’s what we want. That’s how we have a civilized society. Except two have openly flaunted the law.”
City licenses have a one-year term that runs every April 1 to March 31.
The list for which the mayor was referring also included businesses not seeking liquor license renewal: Stadium Sports Bar and Grill (torn down); JJ’s Bierstube (now the Little Village Pub); Birch Lake Liquor (out of business); and White Bear Amstar (torn down for a new car wash).
Pagoda Restaurant and The Waters of White Bear Lake will no longer offer alcoholic beverages so are not renewing their liquor licenses.
Hollihan’s Pub, owned by City Club LLC, was not responsive to the city’s attempts to contact them regarding business license renewal or required fire inspection. Therefore, staff did not include them in the recommendation for renewal.
New owners are taking over Washington Square Bar & Grill and are undergoing a background check. The liquor license will be renewed upon clearance from the police department.
Included in the report by City Manager Lindy Crawford were results of two annual alcohol compliance checks by the police department. Three businesses failed a first check: Carbone’s Pizza, Brickhouse Food & Drink and Burger Bar, and were each issued an administrative citation. Follow-up was conducted to ensure a procedure is in place for verifying age of purchasers and consequences for a failed check. It has been the council’s practice to consider action against an establishment that has a second failure within 12 months. There were no failures the second time.
Of 24 tobacco places checked for compliance, six failed a first time; none failed a second.
Crawford also reported a business that does not have permission to stay open until 2 a.m. Special licenses are required for late closure; three of four in the city have the proper license. Asked which one was not in compliance, Crawford said “White Bear Bar. That was discovered after a police incident last weekend,” she added.
