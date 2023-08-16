The Burger Bar restaurant in White Bear Lake will not be able to serve alcohol from Aug. 20-26 due to failing two compliance checks within 12 months.
City Manager Lindy Crawford said the White Bear Lake Police Department conducts alcohol compliance checks each year at all licensed business establishments to ensure that alcohol is not being sold to or consumed by minors.
Burger Bar failed two compliance checks on Aug. 18, 2022 and June 21, 2023, due to serving alcoholic beverages to underage buyers. The second failed compliance check also involved an underage employee serving alcohol to an underage buyer.
“The business was issued two administrative citations for the failed compliance checks, both of which have been paid and the two criminal cases are complete and closed,” Crawford said. “It has been the practice of the City Council to review the establishment’s business license when there are two failed compliance checks within a 12-month period to consider what, if any, action should be taken against its license.”
Ben and Len Pratt are the owners of the Burger Bar and Ingredients Cafe. The alcohol license suspension is only for the Burger Bar.
“We completely understand the seriousness of the matter and we wish to demonstrate the steps that we've undertaken to remedy it,” Len said.
Ben and Len have appointed Kasey Morton as both restaurants’ serving alcohol enforcement administrator.
“The bottom line is anybody that comes to work at Ingredients or Burger Bar is going to have to meet with our enforcement administrator, reviewing with them formally the law and the policies and how serious this is,” Len said.
In addition to having an alcohol enforcement administrator, Len and Ben have taken the following steps to rectify the two failed compliance checks.
• Signed employee forms stating moving forward they will be carding anyone before the service of alcoholic drinks.
• Mandatory alcohol awareness training by Robert Pomplum of Serving Alcohol Inc.
• Mandatory ongoing training on safe alcohol service.
• Ordered ID checking books and a driver's license guide.
• Anyone serving alcohol must be 18 years old or older.
• Update the company policy which requires each employee to sign a serving alcohol form that will require each new customer to be carded.
• Front-of-the-house managers are answerable to Ben Pratt will be responsible for administering the serving alcohol policy moving forward.
Ben said 95% of Burger Bar sales are food, and they sell beer and wine.
“In regards to the failed compliance, the person checking the ID did ask for an ID but didn't do the proper calculation of the birthdate,” Ben said.
Mayor Dan Louismet said he has confidence in Ben and Len taking this matter seriously and not sweeping it under the rug.
“But the problem I have is balancing that with the fact that there are many, many other bars that did pass the compliance,” Louismet, said. “They didn't fail twice in a row. And if we don't enforce the law it has no teeth.”
