MAHTOMEDI — As promised, the City Council at its Dec. 3 meeting approved the 2020 city budget, which increased by 2.55%, or $155,966, from last year to $6.2 million.
During the required annual Truth in Taxation public hearing, Finance Director Scott Schaefer presented an overview of next year's budget.
The $6.2 million general fund budget includes a debt service transfer of $1.5 million.
Home values increased by 4.8% from last year, meaning that the median value home is now $343,900. But because there are fiscal disparity monies and more taxpayers in Mahtomedi to share the tax burden, the owner of that median-value home will see a 2% decrease in the city's portion of their property taxes. The median home will pay $1,219 next year, a $27 decrease.
A $250,000 home will see a $16 decrease in property taxes for 2020; a $500,000 home will see a $49 decrease; and a $750,000 home will see a $58 decrease.
According to the Washington County database, 2,338 residential properties in Mahtomedi will see no tax increases for payable 2020, and 1,455 residences will see an increase.
Revenue increases for the city in the upcoming budget will come from licenses, fees, permits and intergovernmental revenue. A 3.65% decrease in street improvement expenses in the amount of $19,642 will also help out in the favorable column.
The largest sources of revenue for the city are taxes at 77% of the pie; current services at 11% and licenses, fees and permits at 4%.
Expenditures will also increase, as administration costs go up by $29,332, or 5%; parks expenses will rise by $47,000, or 10%; police services by $50,000, or 12%; and fire protection by $50,000, or 10%.
The largest expenditures for the city are public safety at 29% of the pie, debt service at 24%, general government at 19%, public works at 11% and parks at 8%.
In addition to unanimously approving the 2020 annual city budget of $6.2 million, council also unanimously approved the proposed tax levy for 2020 at $4.8 million, the cancellation of debt levy in the amount of $1.5 million for taxes payable in 2020, enterprise fund budgets, the parks capital improvement plan (CIP) of $1.5 million and the 2020-2024 CIP of $16.9 million.
The CIP schedule for 2021 includes Phase 4 Historic District (east side); 2022 includes mill and overlay on streets to be determined, and Phase 2 of the CSAH 12 Improvement Project (East Avenue to Ideal Avenue); in 2023 nothing is planned; 2024 includes the TH 120 (Century Avenue) turnback project from I-694 to County Road E, storm sewers and pond maintenance, Water Tower #1 painting and streets (to be determined).
Although several members of the public were in attendance to speak at the two other public hearings, no one approached the podium to speak during the Truth in Taxation public hearing.
Nonetheless, Councilman Steve Wolgamot came armed with research findings and statistics to fend off any objections to the city's 2020 proposed budget and tax levy.
“People tell me they love living in Mahtomedi, but taxes are pretty high,” he said. “I always get defensive and say our infrastructure is ancient.”
Wolgamot said he looked at the Washington County website detailing taxes paid on the median value homes in various cities within the county.
Using the local levy amount divided by the city's local taxable value of $12.3 million results in a city local tax rate of 36.1%.
“Our tax rate is 36.1%, or 0.361,” he said. “Our figure is relatively low among full-service cities (with sewer and water), and second-lowest compared to Woodbury, which is a newly built city. We’re replacing pipes that are older than the city of Woodbury right now. We look pretty good in that comparison.”
The lowest two tax rates in the county are Dellwood and Grant, but they don’t have city services, Wolgamot added.
“It appears Mahtomedi is among the lowest-taxed cities in the county, when you factor in services. This is only my view that I compiled. I did it because I am frequently accosted that our taxes are high. And they are high, but not unreasonably high,” he said.
