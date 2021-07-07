Birch Lake Salon owner Val Weisner is an old pro at snipping off ponytails. She’s been chopping off long locks at the White Bear Relay For Life for 20 years.
The hair is donated to Locks of Love, a nonprofit that provides hairpieces to children who have lost their hair due to a medical condition or cancer treatment.
One of Weisner’s longtime clients is a regular participant in the charity, at least as regular as it takes to grow her hair a minimum of 10 inches. “Val’s not taking an expensive vacation because of me,” joked LeeAnn Meyer, who hasn’t cut her hair in three years.
Meyer, 78, has donated her still-brown hair to Locks of Love four times. She also recruited her neighbor, Devan Hanson, 13, to grow his hair in a friendly competition that started with the eighth-grader’s older brother Braeden.
The Press featured the duo in a 2015 story about losing their long locks together. Meyer lives on Orchard Lane and the Hanson family lives around the corner on Bellaire Avenue. Like she did then with Braeden, Meyer took Devan and his parents to her salon of choice, Birch Lake, after school got out.
Experienced at giving cuts that produce the most ponytails, Weisner makes it easy for donors by taking care of the freshly shorn hair. She stores the locks in a “treasure chest” in her office to await pickup by a Relay volunteer.
A caring kid “who always wants to help people,” according to dad Chris Hanson, Devan was ready to lose the long hair to Locks of Love. “It was annoying, especially when I was trying to eat,” he admitted, and it required a lot of maintenance to keep clean and combed.
Despite his parents’ suggestions, Devan would never pull his hair back in a ponytail, thinking it too girlish. After a shampoo, dad would help detangle the snarled tresses. “I never had a daughter,” quipped Chris, a retired White Bear firefighter/EMT.
Meyer was also glad to relinquish her locks. “A woman my age should not be wearing long hair,” observed the grandmother of three, adding she was always leaning on it. She gave husband Bruce a heads up before leaving for the salon last week, telling him “to take a last look.”
When Weisner was finished with her scissors, Devan had 16 snipped ponytails to donate. Meyer had four. “You’re so handsome,” the Hansons exclaimed, admiring their son’s new cut. “It’s mousse time,” Chris chided. “Now you can gel it back.”
The pair hope their act of kindness brings awareness to Locks of Love and Relay. Both the Hansons and Weisner have been affected by cancer. Chris lost his mother to breast cancer and Weisner lost her father to lung cancer.
“It’s in everyone’s life,” Weisner said. “That’s the sad part. I like that we can do something in our business to help.”
