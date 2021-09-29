Breakfast club ladies watch dollars grow

It took a decade, but $1 per week from members of a Friday breakfast club grew into a tidy donation for the White Bear Area Food Shelf.
All White Bear residents, the women were amazed that the small donation grew to just over $6,000. "The food shelf can turn that into about $42,000 worth of groceries to be given to our needy neighbors," noted club member Nan Carlson. As enticement, she gives the ladies chocolate treats when they reach milestone amounts like $100.
Each member has faithfully donated a buck at the weekly breakfast get-togethers for at least 10 years. Lately, they’ve been gathering Friday mornings at Jimmy’s in Vadnais Heights. Carlson said they’d like to challenge other groups to begin with a small individual donation and have fun watching it grow.
(0) comments
