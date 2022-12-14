WHITE BEAR TOWNSHIP – Without a crystal ball, it’s difficult to know what interest rates will be in spring. The Town Board will be debating a decision to bond for two street improvement projects or three in the upcoming months with interest costs hovering above 4%.
The rate was 1.4% the last time the township bonded for a paving project.
Town Administrator Pat Christopherson said the township is considering “paring down” its street projects due to the impact interest rates have on long-term bonds. Three areas are being considered for pavement upgrades: Greenhaven/Gilfillan for a mill and overlay; Hammond Road/Township Parkway as a reclamation and Williams/Hoxie Avenues for full reconstruction.
Town Engineer Larry Poppler, with TKDA, told the board Dec. 5 that there will be cost increases. The curb is in much worse shape along Hammond Road than they thought and should be replaced. Entrances to businesses and residences need more work than normal and trails should be upgraded to ADA standards.
“There will be added costs,” Poppler told the board. “We’re looking for the board’s tolerance for bonding. This will impact future tax levies.”
Based on the township’s Standard & Poor rating of AA+, the true interest cost on a $4.5 million bond issue is currently 4.15%, according to Finance Director Tom Kelly. Issuance costs add another $50,000 or so to the loan.
“I don’t know if cities are cutting back on projects,” Kelly said. “If there isn’t a lot of bond issuances going on, we could get a good rate because banks will be desperate to issue bonds. There might be better pricing from contractors looking for work.”
Poppler added that projects have stalled or stopped. “We are hearing in the industry that a lot of private work is complete. The last few years have been fabulous for construction, but a lot of that work is done. Contractors could be hungrier.”
Board members will first consider feasibility studies provided by the engineer before making any decisions. The project has been budgeted for 2023 but won’t “hit the books” until 2024.
In other business at the Dec. 5 meeting, the board:
Agreed to amend a 30-year-old joint powers agreement (JPA) to sell water to North Oaks.
Attorney Chad Lemmons feels the JPA needs to be more “sophisticated” in the wake of the White Bear Lake level lawsuit and other issues regarding water. “It needs to be reworded in terms of what do we do in the event (water) allocations are cut again or we’re required to enforce an irrigation ban,” he told the board. The township is also considering elimination of the two-year notice to terminate the water supply agreement.
Before the agreement is amended, Lemmons said the city of North Oaks needs to explain its relationship with the homeowners association. “Who is governed by that?” he asked. “My understanding is that land developed by (the company) North Oaks Farm is separate from the association.”
Town Chair Ed Prudhon added that North Oaks residents must be held to the same water restrictions as township residents, should it come to that.
Approved the tree inventory and emerald ash borer (EAB) plan submitted by Davey Tree. One year of unlimited phone support, custom treekeeper training and updating an EAB management plan will cost $33,150. Funding will come from road and bridge and parks operating funds.
Approved Hugo Road watermain replacement final payment plus change order. The project cost of $392,600 included a $19,400 change order to remove and improve poor quality material with a Class 5 aggregate base.
