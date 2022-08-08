STILLWATER TOWNSHIP – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was recovered from the St. Croix River in Stillwater Township early Monday afternoon.
Just after 9 a.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to an abandoned fishing boat along the Minnesota shoreline near the St. Croix Boom Site. Deputies arriving on scene confirmed the boat was unoccupied and full of fishing equipment. The owner of the boat was identified through registration records as a 43-year-old male from White Bear Lake. A truck belonging to the registered owner was found in the Boom Site parking lot
Deputies contacted the registered owner’s family who confirmed the male fishes that stretch of river often, usually alone and during the late evening hours. Family further reported the male had left to go fishing last night and hadn’t returned. At approximately 1 p.m., a body matching the description of the registered owner was located one mile south of where the abandoned boat was found earlier this morning.
There were no signs of obvious damage to the boat and the male was not wearing a life jacket when his body was recovered. The identity of the deceased, along with any additional information, will be released by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner pending investigation and notification to next of kin.
Washington County Sheriff's Office
