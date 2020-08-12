An accident between a 23-foot pleasure craft containing seven passengers and a White Bear Sailing School safety boat on White Bear Lake resulted in the transport of a 20-year-old female sailing instructor to the hospital by ambulance with injuries that were not life-threatening. The Ramsey County Sheriff’s office confirmed the accident occurred at 4:16 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, near the area of the White Bear Yacht Club. Ramsey County water patrol officers responded with assistance from the DNR, whose representatives were nearby. The victim was brought to Matoska Park to meet the White Bear Fire Department ambulance, and the damaged boat was towed off the lake. No alcohol is suspected and there were no other injuries reported. The accident is under investigation.
The father of the victim contacted the Press last week and reported his daughter had broken vertebrae among other injuries and was hopeful she would be released from the hospital soon. He said the extent of her rehabilitation is unknown, but that she would not be able to return to college in Maryland next week as planned, where she is on the sailing team.
