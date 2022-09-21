WHITE BEAR LAKE — A request by Tally’s owners to reconfigure boat slips in Commercial Bay was granted by City Council.
Applicants Keith and Jan Dehnert, doing business as Tside1 LLC, requested amendments to conditional use permits (CUP) associated with two properties they own at 4441 Lake Avenue (Tally’s Dockside) and 4453 Lake Avenue S. (Acqua Restaurant).
Community Development Director Jason Lindahl explained at the Sept. 13 meeting that the amendments are necessary to allow relocation of 10 boat slips that are currently part of Tally’s marina to the next door marina associated with the Acqua property.
For background, Tally’s operates a 42-slip marina approved in 1999. Lake Avenue Properties operates an eight-slip rental marina with two transient slips at the Acqua address. The property was purchased by Tside1 LLC in late 2020 from Pete Sampair.
As part of its annual permitting requirement through the Department of Natural Resources, Tside proposed to “swap” rental and transient slips between the two marinas since they were now under the same ownership. As Lindahl explained, CUPs are granted to specific properties rather than individual owners so staff directed the Dehnerts to document the allocation of slips through conditional use amendments to ensure the entitlements run with the land. It should be noted, he said, that the reconfiguration was approved by the DNR in September 2021 and the White Bear Lake Conservation District (WBLCD) in April 2022.
The reconfiguration is in response to a WBLCD requirement to shorten the length of the Dehnert’s existing boat dock. Lindahl told council staff finds the proposed boat slip reconfiguration does not constitute expansion of the existing nonconformity but will simply maintain the existing ratio of boat slips and parking stalls.
