The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved a comment letter for Dellwood’s Comprehensive Plan Nov. 12.
The letter said that the county is encouraged by the city’s proactive approach to water management, and commended the city on its trail planning section to protect walkers and bikers in the city and support for solar access protection through the city’s zoning ordinance.
All local government units within the seven-county metropolitan region must prepare a comprehensive plan and update that plan every 10 years. The Metropolitan Council is charged with reviewing local comprehensive plans. Before formally submitting local comprehensive plan updates to the council, local government units must provide adjacent and affected jurisdictions the opportunity to review and comment on the draft plan. The comments must be included with the formal plan update submittal. County staff reviewed the draft City of Dellwood Comprehensive Plan Update.
