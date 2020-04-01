Blood drive still on, thanks to coordinated effort

When First Presbyterian Church was forced to cancel its April blood drive amid COVID-19 concerns, organizers scrambled to find another venue. They reached out to the White Bear Rotary Club, which was having a blood drive of its own, for help.
Thanks to Rotarians like Bryan Belisle, who made the arrangements, and the city, for opening the Armory, the Community Blood Drive is still on April 21. It couldn’t come at a better time.
Red Cross Communications Manager Sue Thesenga said school closures and workplace shutdowns mean fewer opportunities to donate blood. The region is under a “severe shortage” alert as a result.
The state Emergency Operations Center reported that more than 240 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled in Minnesota and the Dakotas as of March 23, resulting in about 7,900 fewer blood donations.
“It remains critically important to schedule a donation appointment, even weeks out, as we anticipate ongoing challenges during this public health crisis,” Thesenga said. “Every two seconds, someone needs blood.”
The Red Cross spokesperson assures that added precautions have been taken to keep people and staff safe.
Donors’ temperatures are taken at the door, for example, for signs of fever and respiratory issues. Beds are spaced to meet the recommended 6 feet of social distancing and donation times have been extended for less interaction in common areas. The phlebotomists also take the donor’s temperature, change gloves between donors and wipe down every station after use.
“We have very strict safety protocols in place,” Thesenga said, “to ensure safety of everyone at a blood drive.”
People are hearing the call and graciously coming forward to donate. The Red Cross spokesperson believes people want to assist their community in any way they can. “During these uncertain times, people are looking for ways to help,” she noted. “Maybe they can’t donate money, but they can donate time and blood.”
Should a donor experience symptoms of COVID-19 after giving blood, they are told to call a Red Cross phone number provided during the appointment. Once alerted, the Red Cross will identify the sample and quarantine it. There is no evidence that coronavirus can be transmitted by blood transfusion. Blood cannot identify if a donor has the virus; COVID-19 tests are performed by swabbing a patient’s nose.
A Red Cross press release pointed out that cold and flu season has already impacted the nation’s ability to maintain its blood supply. As the number of coronavirus cases grows in the U.S., the number of people eligible to give blood for patients in need could decrease further.
The upcoming Rotary blood drive April 7 had 30 slots, which quickly filled. “The good news is that it filled,” said Rotarian Belisle. “The bad news is so many other drives canceled, and we can’t accommodate more people.”
If you’d like to donate
Healthy individuals are encouraged to make an appointment to donate by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767. If a site is full, people are asked to look further out for available slots.
“The shortage isn’t going away anytime soon,” Thesenga said. “The need for blood is constant. Please look for another date.”
Blood donations are not affected by the shelter-in-place declaration. Giving blood is considered an essential community service, so healthy individuals can still donate with the American Red Cross.
Important to note: Anyone who has had contact with a person who has the virus, or someone suspected to have it, should postpone donating until 28 days since having contact. Individuals who have traveled to China, Hong Kong and Macau, or Iran, Italy or South Korea should also postpone until 28 days following their return to the United States.
Blood donors with type O blood and platelet donors are especially needed right now.
