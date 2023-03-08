‘Blighted’ intersection gets renewed interest

WHITE BEAR LAKE — Years after a gas station at 2502 County Road E pumped its last gallon, a developer is testing the water for an apartment/townhome project.
A Minneapolis company called Element Design-Build is proposing to build 15 apartment units and three townhomes on the southeast corner of Bellaire Avenue and E. The concept went to the Planning Commission for a first official look Feb. 27 in an attempt to get feedback on the design before the company submits a formal application.
An apartment building would be positioned on the northern half of the site and the townhome units located in the southwest corner. The layout is designed to “focus intense use” of the site along E and Bellaire and then transition to a parking lot adjacent to neighboring single-family residential to the east and south. The highest part of the building is three stories, which steps down to a two-story building along E and two-story, street-facing rowhomes along Bellaire.
Community Development Director Jason Lindahl said overall, the commission supported the proposal. “They liked the developer’s receptiveness to neighborhood feedback, their approach to have three stories on the corner and then transition down to two stories toward the neighboring residential uses, their approach to managing parking and the mix of both apartment and townhome units,” reported Lindahl, who helped lead a neighborhood meeting in early February.
The property has been used as a gas station since 1971; the existing building was constructed in 1985. City records indicate water service to the property ceased 13 years ago and fuel tanks were removed in 2016.
In the company narrative, project manager Ryan McKilligan pointed out that the project “allows for a high-quality transformation of a significant portion of a blighted intersection that has prevented growth in its respective section of the County Road E corridor for many years.”
Asked why they selected that corner, McKilligan explained, “We were encouraged by the city’s process of bringing community input through the corridor action plan, as well as the new concept plan review process. We believed we could align with the overall community interests and build something far better than the blighted gas station currently there.”
The concept plan also fits within the mixed-use future land use category of the 2040 Comprehensive Plan. Staff expects the applicant will request rezoning the subject property from the current B-3, auto-oriented business classification, to R-6, medium-density residential.
This would be the company’s first project in White Bear Lake.
An online search shows the property sold in January for $220,000.
City Council will review the concept at its March 14 meeting.
