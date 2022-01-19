Birkeland set for Olympic Games

Giorgia Birkeland of White Bear Lake has earned a red, white and blue uniform as a member of the U.S. Olympic team in long track speed skating.
Birkeland, 19, and Ian Quinn, 28, of St. Louis, Missouri, were the last two athletes to secure their spots on the 12-person roster by winning the Mass Start Event at the Olympic Trials on Sunday night in Milwaukee.
A 2020 graduate of Mahtomedi High School, Birkeland is by far the youngest member of the speed skating team headed for the 2020 Winter Olympics, slated to begin Feb. 4 in Beijing, China. The next-youngest is 27. She is regarded as a rising star on the world cup circuit, according to the Team USA website.
Birkeland was named the women’s national champion in mass start after winning the race in 9:53.20, which added 60 points toward her Olympic qualifying score. The mass start is a cumulative point total of three races. Two mass start races come from the world cup circuit, with the third race occurring at the Olympic Trials.
Birkeland grew up competing with the Midway Speedskating club in Roseville. Upon graduation, she moved to Utah in June of 2020 to train at the Utah Olympic Oval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.