Giorgia Birkeland, a graduate of Mahtomedi High School, has moved to Utah as a member of the Senior National Long Track Speed Skating Team.
The team’s youngest member, not yet 18, completed her graduation requirements and moved in May to Park City in the mountains of Utah.
Birkeland transitioned from a local club, Midway Speedskating in Roseville, to the national team. She is now living at the Olympic Park residences and training at the Utah Olympic Oval, 7,000 feet above sea level. The team’s 18 members are coached by Gabriel Girard.
“Giorgia is training with the best speed skaters in the U.S., and is pursuing her dream of competing in the Olympics,” reports her father, Tom, who accompanied her as she got settled in. “She is living, training and attending school there.’
She will start college at Salt Lake Community College in the fall, majoring in kinesiology.
Birkeland, who missed nearly two years of competition due to a concussion, returned this winter, earning a spot on the junior national team and finishing 11th overall in the 2020 Long Track Junior World Championships in Poland.
Also this winter, she placed second overall in the AmCup Overall Ladies, winning both the 1500 and 3000 while placing second in the 1000 and third in the 500. She also placed ninth in both the 1500 and Mass Start at Junior World Cup 3.
In a U.S. Speedskating website article, Birkeland said her goal is to finish in the top three overall at the 2021 Junior World Championships in Japan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.