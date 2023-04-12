Margaret Ford, mayor of the city of Birchwood Village, has been fined $250 by the state of Minnesota for failing to file a timely initial campaign financial report.
According to court documents, Ford announced her candidacy for mayor as a write-in candidate on Oct. 2, 2022. Candidates are required to file an initial campaign financial report within 14 days after exceeding $750 in campaign contributions or expenditures. The campaign had disbursements of more than $750 by Oct. 20 when campaign officials ordered campaign materials and paid for website fees; therefore, a financial report should have been filed by Nov. 3. The report was filed on Nov. 17.
