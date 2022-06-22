The Birchwood barrier controversy promises not to go away anytime soon after the City of Birchwood Village kept the barriers in place, but made two changes. The changes are significant or minor, depending on where residents live and where they need to go.
After a discussion that lasted more than an hour at the June 13 special meeting, the Birchwood City Council voted 3-1 (with Council Member Mark Foster opposed and Council Member Kevin Woolstencroft absent) to make traffic changes to the 700-foot area between the barriers on Hall Avenue.
Eastbound-only traffic will now be allowed in that space between the barriers, the western end of which has been moved further east to place the driveways at 700 and 701 Hall Avenue outside of the restricted zone.
Foster, who voted against the decision, said he wanted to see two-way traffic resume for the entirety of Hall Street with traffic calming restrictions.
On May 9, the city put up a barrier on Hall Avenue between the city limits to Jay Street to stop the large volume of road construction traffic from speeding through the middle of town, which also affected residents' ability to use that access point to enter or leave the city. The city later made adjustments so school buses and delivery trucks could get through.
At the June 13 special meeting, Birchwood residents flocked to City Hall to tell their story. Comments from the 34 residents attending the meeting include:
•A Birchwood resident has to drive 6.5 miles to go to the beach. It's a big inconvenience.
•It's not neighborly to other communities. Let's not push our problems onto our neighboring cities. We need to share the road.
•Speeding has been an ongoing problem; let's address the culture of speeding.
•Birchwood is the de facto detour for road construction traffic.
•Let's open the road and keep it secretly closed on Google maps.
•Remove the barricade and install speed bumps.
•One-way traffic is a crazy idea, don't make two huge mistakes.
•As long as we're talking about safety – I don't want my children to have to drive on the freeway to come home.
The city's story is that its children and pedestrian citizens are in danger of being hit by speeding vehicles. "Safety issues are off the charts," Council Member Jonathan Fleck said via Zoom.
Council Member Justin McCarthy noted that when it was open, Highway 244 saw approximately 12,000 vehicles per day. The speed limit on that section now under construction was 45 mph. As "the de facto detour," Birchwood received much of that traffic, which continued going 45 mph through the city.
But with an annual budget of $512,000, the city is limited in the amount of construction costs it can take on to install effective traffic calming devices such as chicanes, stop signs, speed limit signs or speed bumps. If the city were to open up Hall Avenue, it would need to spend a large amount of its money on traffic control infrastructure, council members said.
"We received no warning or information from Washington County that this would happen. We had to scramble to make it work and had to work independently," Mayor Mary Wingfield said. "I have no kids or vested interest, but (the traffic) scares me. It has been a great inconvenience to our community."
On the table for council action were two options – status quo (leave Hall Avenue closed and hope for police patrol) or contract with Schifsky & Sons to build a one-way passage that allows pedestrians and cyclists through.
Wingfield said she wanted people to be able to go to the post office, get coffee or buy groceries, but opening up Hall Avenue would result in chaos.
"We're between the proverbial rock and hard place," Foster said.
Fleck said the city could "take the temperature" of the one-way solution at the July council meeting. To better assess the success of the one-way trial, the city could conduct a traffic count and hire a speed trailer, he said.
But no speed bumps; the residents don't like them, Wingfield said.
Loretta B. Harding is a contributing writer for Press Publications. She can be reached at news@presspubs.com or 651-407-1200.
