Birchwood couple still stuck in Africa

Every time Bob and Nancy Brydges think they have a flight out of Nairobi, Kenya, they’re told the airport is closed.
“Hopes were dashed with the news the airport would not open for our May 22 flight. A possibility of sometime in June is now our hope,” wrote the homesick couple in a mid-May update to family and friends.
Her favorite book for 2019 was “Cure for the Common Life” by Max Lucado, Nancy said. She points out there is nothing “common” about what they are experiencing and seeing in the lives of Kenyans because of the “uncommon” virus.
Corruption is rampant: government aid disappears into politician’s pockets. “Somehow the 1.3 billion shillings donated to fight the virus has disappeared,” they wrote. No one or area has received any money, so the poor are getting poorer.
“Another ‘common’ overlooked evil going on as Kenya fights COVID-19 is child marriage and female genital mutilation,” continued Nancy. “In the Daily Nation (newspaper) comes this quote, ‘Now that all the common areas in the villages are out of bounds, we have less accountability. Also, the restriction on market days may motivate many fathers to marry off their young daughters, whom they view as a source of income.’”
According to the couple, to be a human rights activist or defender is dangerous. “They commonly disappear or have an accident. Three have disappeared this past week. They were campaigning against police killings.”
Disappointment is becoming a “common” reaction for the couple as their flights are canceled. Nancy said she missed not being home for Mother’s Day and receiving her annual gift of Dragon Wing Begonias. The couple look forward to sending an update from “the good old U.S.A. and their ‘common’ life’” in Birchwood.
Debra Neutkens
