Stuck in Africa longer than planned during the 2020 global pandemic, a Birchwood missionary couple have returned to their beloved Kenya to continue their ministry to abandoned and orphaned children, following a year’s hiatus.
In their first email of the year to family and friends, Nancy and Bob Brydges wrote that they are settled in and had a wonderful welcoming. “We feel safe,” Nancy said.
The resolute husband and wife team are principal benefactors of a children’s home near Nairobi called the Brydges Centre. An orphanage and school, the nonprofit is a faith-based home that provides love, care and education for street children who otherwise face bleak and frightening futures. Some are preteen girls rescued from arranged marriages, some came to the center as babies abandoned in garbage dumps or were children orphaned by HIV and left to fend for themselves.
COVID-19 was hard on Kenya, Nancy reported. “Life has gotten harder, with schools closed so long during the pandemic. Girls have been raped at an alarming number and pregnant. Unlike (at) home, they cannot return to school. Companies have closed with many jobs lost. But businesses are open and hospitals are not jammed. Very few people I talk to have had COVID or know of anyone who has.
“You still must sanitize your hands and have your temperature taken before entering any big store,” Nancy added. “Masking remains mandatory.”
Still, the Brydges are happy to be back in Kenya. “The grounds (at the Brydges Centre) look beautiful, and we plan to have a grand opening of the preschool, which we hope will become income-generating,” Nancy said via email.
She opened her email missive with a quote by Dutch priest Henri Nouwen: “My face is a mask I order to say nothing about the fragile feelings hiding in my soul.” Nancy explained that the excerpt helps describe children at the center, who wear smiles that serve as a mask that hide the hurt of what life was like before the Brydges Centre.
“I want to attempt to get behind the masks, to present you with those fragile feelings that may be hiding behind them,” Nancy wrote. “Some updates may be hard to read but be assured that I will give not only the before the Brydges Centre story, but the story of the ‘why’ of those smiles.
“Janie’s smile hides being raped at 1 year old, while Madaline’s smile hides being raped by a gang of Maasai boys when she was 8 years old and out on her own herding sheep. These children could feel punished for being alive, but the past does not have to be their prison.
“The Brydges Centre Children’s Home is a haven of peace, joy, safety, love and education; a place where children hopefully take off the mask of fragile feelings hiding in their soul to find healing.”
For more on the children’s home and how to support the Brydges’ mission, see www.brydgescentre.org
— Debra Neutkens
