The city of Birchwood is conducting a survey among its residents regarding what school district it wants to be part of, according to a questionnaire form.
The city is currently part of the White Bear Lake Area Schools district. The survey contemplates whether or not it would be a better fit to be part of the Mahtomedi Public Schools district. In Birchwood, 49 students currently open enroll in Mahtomedi Public Schools. There are 40 that attend White Bear Lake Area Schools.
The survey was put together by a group of residents under the City Council's direction in response to the White Bear district's proposed $326 million bond referendum. According to the survey, the 2017 tax rate in Mahtomedi was 0.254 and 0.230 in White Bear.
The survey can be submitted to Birchwood City Hall through Oct. 7, according to City Administrator Tobin Lay. The community has received a significant number of surveys back in a short period of time already, he added.
Even if residents preferred to leave White Bear Lake Area Schools and the City Council made the request official, both district boards would have to agree to the change. White Bear Lake Area Schools Superintendent Wayne Kazmierczak said he didn't think the board would approve of such a change unless there were other land within the Mahtomedi district offered to it in return.
Sara Marie Moore
(0) comments
