The reports for most government entities around the White Bear Lake area come with the good news/bad news caveat. Median home values are up, but taxes are down. Median-valued home values are down, but taxes are up. Home values and taxes are going up, but the debt is going down.
The news in Birchwood Village is all good, unless you like tax hikes and debt. City taxes in Birchwood for 2022 are neither up nor down, and there is no debt.
After the Truth in Taxation hearing at its Dec. 14 meeting, the Birchwood City Council adopted the final levy on real property for the 2022 payable fiscal year at $512,000.
This figure represents no change from the payable 2021 fiscal year levy.
"We are routinely at the low end of tax rates for communities in the area, and we are again for 2022," said Mayor Mary Wingfield.
The city has also been able to maintain its reserves, despite a number of unforeseen events, Wingfield noted. The city has also just completed a project to transition to electronic water meters for enhanced, remote monitoring by using funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
"So, all in all, we’re doing well investing in our community with the water meter project, buckthorn removal and rehabbed City Hall," Wingfield said. "The city is well positioned for the next 100 years."
Next year, the city plans to finalize the Lake Links bicycle trail and is proceeding with shovel-ready plans to replace the Wildwood lift station that serves all of Birchwood. The lift station is functionally obsolete and is vulnerable to ongoing corrosion due to a water main break that leaked in from White Bear Township several years ago, Wingfield said.
"We are proud of our ability to deliver city services in a cost-effective way," Wingfield said. "In addition, we continue to take care of our road infrastructure without any special assessments."
With a population of 886, the 2022 levy of $512,000 will amount to an average city tax of $517 per person. As there are 375 households in the city, the $512,000 levy will mean an average city tax of $1,365 per household. However, home values in Birchwood vary widely between high-end lakefront homes and homes that are more moderately valued.
"The average doesn’t lend itself well to comparing apples to apples," Wingfield warned.
So that would be the one caveat relating to Birchwood for the 2022 fiscal year.
Loretta B. Harding is a contributing writer for Press Publications. She can be reached at news@presspubs.com or 651-407-1200.
