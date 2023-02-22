Bills introduced to complete lake trail

ST. PAUL — Area legislators have introduced bills into the House and Senate to provide $2 million in additional funding to complete the Dellwood section of the Lake Links Trail.
That’s good news for the nonprofit association, which has worked several decades to get a 10-mile trail around White Bear Lake.
The House bill, HF1505, is co-authored by Reps. Patti Anderson (33A-R), Brion Curran (36B- DFL), Elliott Engen (36A-R) and Josiah Hill (33B-DFL). It requests a $2 million appropriation from the bond proceeds fund to the Metropolitan Council for a grant to the city of Dellwood. Money would be used to “design, engineer, construct and equip trail improvements consistent with the completed preliminary engineering along or parallel with the shore of White Bear Lake between the Mahtomedi city limits and the western line of Washington County.”
The appropriation may also be used for the acquisition of permanent easement and right of way.
A companion bill in the Senate, SF1558, is co-authored by Karin Housley (33-R) and Heather Gustafson (36, DFL).
Lake Links Vice Chair John Carr responded to the proposed bills, saying the association “welcomes the bipartisan legislative support.” The pending legislation comes from a chance encounter between Carr and Rep. Anderson at Dellwood’s January City Council meeting. She was there to introduce herself to city leaders, and Carr was there to support a resolution on the trail.
The representative met later that week with Carr and other Lake Links board members, who told her about the challenges in completing the 1.5-mile trail segment along the Hwy. 244 corridor through Dellwood. That’s when Anderson offered to help.
The bills were referred to capital investment committees.
Important to note is the approved 2023 Dellwood resolution that supports the trail, subject to a number of caveats.
The resolution adopted Jan. 10 noted that the city will continue to support the development of a bike trail through Dellwood and will consider donating city-owned property for its establishment. The trail must stay on one side of Hwy. 244, however, with no road crossing allowed at Meadow Lane. The trail also must be placed on existing public right of way and not encroach on private property.
Other stipulations in the Dellwood resolution included:
The city shall not take any legal action such as eminent domain to acquire private property for the trail.
The trail must be constructed without financial support from the city, as well as maintained and repaired without the city’s help.
The city shall not accept transfer of Hwy. 244 from the state for a city street.
The city will work with the state to help facilitate transfer of the $2.6 million grant to MnDOT to establish the trail on Hwy. 244 right of way. In the alternative, the city will work with Washington County to facilitate a transfer. The grant was approved in 2020 by the State Legislature. The funding expires Dec. 31, 2024.
According to Carr, more Dellwood residents have expressed willingness to have the proposed trail cross their property on former railroad right of way. The crossing would be by way of an easement.
To demonstrate widespread community support for the trail, Lake Links recently initiated an online petition urging collaboration between Dellwood, Washington County and MnDOT to complete the trail. See https://www.ipetitions.com/petition/lake-links-through-dellwood to access the petition. Almost 600 signatures had been collected as of late last week.
Dellwood City Administrator Joel Holstad doesn’t think the grant will be enough to construct the trail. “That isn’t being discussed,” he said. “Dellwood isn’t a roadblock to the trail. The issue is money and right of way. Current estimates suggest a trail cost approaching $5 million for the link, yet the state has only allocated $2.6 million. Dellwood isn’t able to fund a shortfall. We ask that all stakeholders, including the city, Lake Links, the county and state, meet to find a solution.”
Carr is optimistic there will be cooperation. “We hope areawide support will help the city, county and state jointly collaborate for a safe route through the Hwy. 244 corridor in Dellwood for both pedestrians and cyclists.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.