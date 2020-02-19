Bill introduced to finish final leg of Lake Links Trail

ST. PAUL — Legislation was introduced by Sen. Chuck Wiger (DFL-Maplewood) last week to complete the final segment of the 10-mile Lake Links Trail.
“This legislation funds the final segment necessary to complete the Lake Links Trail, a local and regional resource, but also a statewide destination,” said Sen. Wiger. “I want to thank advocates with the Lake Links Association for being so passionately behind this project, and I hope we can get this included in our 2020 bonding bill.”
The bill, SF 3053, appropriates $4 million to finish the trail and is co-authored by Sen. Roger Chamberlain (R-Lino Lakes). The companion bill in the House will be carried by representatives Ami Wazlawik and Peter Fischer.
As a member of the Senate Capital Investment Committee, Wiger and his colleagues on the committee personally toured the incomplete segment that would receive funding in January. They were met on the tour by over a dozen Lake Links supporters and received a presentation from Michael Brooks, co-chair of the Lake Links Association about the project.
"We are so close. Completing this final segment will make real a nearly 20-year vision to put in place a safe, nonmotorized facility interconnecting multiple communities in two counties around White Bear Lake. This project is a vital part of the region’s biking and walking planning. It will provide access to state and regional trails. And, when it’s all in place, someone using the trail will be able to reach the lake via any of the identified 40 public access points,” said Brooks.
The Lake Links Trail Network Master Plan was approved by the Legislature in 2000. When the plan is completed, its segments will connect eight communities within two counties and link the greater White Bear Lake area to the Gateway and Brown’s Creek state trails.
“We are indebted to Sen. Wiger for his tireless support, as well as to the entire Minnesota Legislature for its help in recent years to bring us to where we can see the finish line,” said Steve Wolgamot, Washington County chair of the Lake Links Trail Association.
“It is truly amazing how this project’s momentum has ignited a collective and growing energy in the area, inspiring exceptional individual acts of generosity. It is thrilling to think we are almost to the day when my grandchildren and future generations will think nothing of walking or biking to a friend’s home or another community on the other side of the lake and be safe doing so.”
More information about the trail is available at lakelinks.net.
