The sport is called bikepack racing, and it’s tough. Racers pedal through all types of terrain and weather, unsupported. It’s like endurance backpacking on a bike.
A Hugo nursing student named Keith Rahn is rolling out a new 1,200-mile bikepacking challenge through Minnesota that begins and ends at Railroad Park in White Bear Lake. Race day is June 20, 7 a.m.
Rahn got the idea for the Trans MniSota Makoce wheel race while traversing the country in the 4,200-mile Trans Am that starts in Oregon and ends in Yorktown, Virginia. The 2018 race took him 25 days. His longest stretch without a shower? Six days.
Bicycling enthusiast does not begin to describe Rahn’s passion for long-distance travel on two wheels. He rides 50 to 70 miles four times a week, and much more when he’s not in school.
He chose the name for his inaugural wheel race, MniSota Makoce, from the Dakota language. It means “land where the waters reflect the clouds,” Rahn said.
The race route is intentionally diverse, with at least 350 miles of official trail. It crosses the Mississippi River about 20 times. Rahn linked up major bike paths through the state’s four geographic regions — rolling prairie, river valleys, lake country and Superior’s North Shore.
“I grew up in southwest Minnesota. Wind and heat can hit you down there,” Rahn said. “The diversity in Minnesota is intense. A lot of people think we’re just cold all the time. We have so much to offer here. I hope to generate more interest in our state.”
Like the Trans Am, this race is unsupported. “That means no private help from anyone,” Rahn explained. “Anything anyone can use is fair game, but friends and family can’t help.”
The idea for a trans Minnesota race came to Rahn after a good friend was hit by a car in Kansas during the 2018 Trans Am. He died three weeks later in the hospital.
“There’s nothing like this in Minnesota. I thought it was ambitious, but I decided to put something together,” he recalled. “When John died, it had more meaning. He would have been part of it.”
Rahn’s goal is to promote and grow the sport of bicycling, plus satisfy a powerful need for adventure. “We need audacious challenges every now and then,” he asserted. “There’s no money in it, but if you do this type of sport, there is pride in having this accomplishment for yourself. It is complete internal motivation. I have an insane passion for it.”
Asked if his wife and daughter share his passion, the 43-year-old Rahn laughed. They enjoy bicycling around the neighborhood, he replied, but nothing that’s close to his level of intensity.
Rahn is not biking in the race, which he is actually calling “re-inaugural” after canceling the 2020 event. Rather, he will be traveling the route in his van as race director, taking pictures and telling stories on social media.
He did test ride the route last August to make sure it was safe and doable. “It made me feel better, I needed to see what it was like,” Rahn said.
After he announced the race in September, the roster filled fast, quickly reaching the 50-rider maximum. Competitors range in age from 20 to 70 and hail from 11 states. Rahn figures two or three super-fit athletes will complete the race in four days, with seven to eight days the average finish time.
For more on the MniSota Makoce, go to mnisotawheelrace.com.
