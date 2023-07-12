Best of the Press’ contest voting commences

By Merrina O’Malley
Press Intern
Get excited, because The White Bear Press’ Best of the Press Readers’ Choice Contest is back! Voting will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 12 and will continue until 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6.
“It’s a really fun time to engage with not only the community newspaper, but it’s also fun to be involved in getting excited about voting for your favorite foods and services around the community,” said Press Publications Marketing Manager Randy Roberts.
This year’s engagement has increased; locals locals are making 96% more nominations than last year.
The ‘best of’ contest allows locals to pick their favorites, ranging from breweries to area businesses and everything in between.
Voting is available on the Press Publications website at www.presspubs.com/white_bear/bestof . Each reader may vote up to one time per day.
Winners will be printed in a special section of the White Bear Press the week of Oct. 4 and also posted online.
