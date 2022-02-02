BEAR’ly Open tees off for its 15th year

The BEAR’ly Open golf on ice tournament is celebrating 15 years of charitable winter fun in support of the White Bear Area Food Shelf. The event will kick off with a dance at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4. The tournament will begin on Feb. 5 with tee times at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. An online auction will run Feb. 2 through Feb. 5.
After holding the event for a decade and a half, BEAR’ly Open has raised enough money for the White Bear Area Food Shelf to purchase over $2 million of food.
“It took us about 10 years to reach the $1 million mark, but in the last couple years we’ve made it up to the $2 million mark,” said local chef, Rotarian and BEAR’ly Open’s creator, Ken Galloway.
Part of the fundraiser’s impact is that every $1 donated to the food shelf can buy $8 worth of food, making every BEAR’ly Open ticket stretch to a larger charitable potential.
This year, BEAR’ly-goers can expect the event to be back to how it was pre-pandemic.
“It’s back to the traditional format, with the dance the night before and the golf tournament the next day. We’re monitoring the COVID situation for the dance, but thankfully everything else is outside. We’re trying to make it a safe event,” Galloway said.
According to Galloway, BEAR’ly Open has been the largest community event to benefit the White Bear Area Food Shelf. Events like this are especially beneficial to the food shelf, since food insecurity has increased during the pandemic.
The topic of food insecurity is important to Galloway, who works as a chef in the food business.
“As a young chef, I worked on charity events, and my mom worked with the North St. Paul Area Food Shelf. And it’s a topic that affects children, and it feels wrong that there are some kids that don’t have enough to eat,” Galloway said.
BEAR’ly Open has drawn in some promising registration numbers so far; more than 100 people were registered by the end of 2022. Those who are looking to be a sponsor for the event should contact Galloway at bearlyopen@gmail.com or at 651-983-5202. General registration is at bearlyopen.org.
