Bear Boating could use more mates

Bear Boating is again gearing up to offer complimentary boating and fishing trips on White Bear Lake. The nonprofit has been operating since 2015 and serves seniors (age 60+), active-duty military, veterans and people with disabilities from May 30 through August.
This year, they are scheduling up to 10 guests per trip and up to three trips per day, Monday through Friday, so they could use some help. Both returning and new volunteer captains and crew are needed.
