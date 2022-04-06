Bear Boating back for 2022

Bear Boating is again gearing up to offer complimentary boating trips on White Bear Lake in 2022.
The nonprofit group is working on updating safety protocols and COVID plans to make each trip a fun and safe experience for guests and crew. It will continue to monitor federal and state guidance and adjust accordingly.
Bear Boating has been operating since 2015 and serves seniors (ages 60+), active-duty military, veterans and disabled individuals from June through August. In 2022, up to eight guests per trip will be scheduled, with up to three trips daily, Monday through Friday.
The organization is also looking for volunteer captains and crew. Returning crew can take online training. New volunteers are required to take an in-person training session. Three dates and times are offered: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 17; or 9 to 11 a.m. or noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21. The May 17 session will be held at Fairfield Inn & Suites, 1125 East County Road E, Vadnais Heights. The May 21 training will be held at Boatworks Commons Community Room, 4495 Lake Ave. S., White Bear Lake.
For questions and to RSVP, email trips@bearboating.org.
The popular excursions were experienced by 1,600 guests in 2019, thanks to 16 volunteer captains and 65 crew members who made 151 trips. In 2021, safety protocols limited each trip to no more than six guests, half the normal number. The 12 volunteer captains and 31 crew completed 85 trips with about 450 guests. The boat did not launch in 2020.
Due to the pandemic, Bear Boating canceled its annual fundraiser in 2020, 2021 and 2022. Board members are grateful to sponsors and ticketholders who chose to donate their contributions even though it was canceled. They are looking for other opportunities to raise funds to support Bear Boating expenses. Donations may be made online through the website www.bearboating.org. Updates will also be posted online on the upcoming season.
For additional information on sponsorships, volunteering and scheduling trips, contact President Dave Ryan at trips@bearboating.org.
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.