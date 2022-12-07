The Minnesota Department of Commerce is issuing a consumer alert cautioning potential investors that companies offering interest-bearing crypto accounts are not governed by the same rules and protections as banks and credit unions.

The bankruptcy filing this month by the giant cryptocurrency exchange FTX unfolded over a matter of days and jolted the crypto market. It follows bankruptcy filings in July by two other large cryptocurrency companies, Celsius Network and Voyager Digital. All three moves have contributed to growing concerns at the state and federal level over a rapidly evolving segment known as decentralized finance, which includes cryptocurrency products and services and which has been particularly volatile this year.

