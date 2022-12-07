The Minnesota Department of Commerce is issuing a consumer alert cautioning potential investors that companies offering interest-bearing crypto accounts are not governed by the same rules and protections as banks and credit unions.
The bankruptcy filing this month by the giant cryptocurrency exchange FTX unfolded over a matter of days and jolted the crypto market. It follows bankruptcy filings in July by two other large cryptocurrency companies, Celsius Network and Voyager Digital. All three moves have contributed to growing concerns at the state and federal level over a rapidly evolving segment known as decentralized finance, which includes cryptocurrency products and services and which has been particularly volatile this year.
Many of the products and services offered by cryptocurrency companies are similar to traditional financial services offered by banks and brokerages, but without any of the regulatory safeguards.
News outlets have reported that $1 billion in client funds invested through FTX appear to be missing and that hackers may have stolen $370 million. Celsius and Voyager both froze transactions in the days before their bankruptcy filings, leaving many customers unable to access their accounts. Celsius reported it had more than 1 million customers and was managing more than $20 billion in assets. Voyager reported 3.5 million customers and $5.8 billion under management. FTX was recently valued at $32 billion.
Companies that have promised high returns in what are commonly called crypto-interest accounts have slowed or halted transactions in those accounts, creating uncertainty among customers.
The Department of Commerce regulates firms that sell securities in Minnesota as well as the securities themselves. FTX was founded in the Bahamas, but has a U.S. arm that’s registered as a broker dealer in Minnesota. Celsius and Voyager were not registered in the state.
Crypto-interest account providers are not required to have deposit insurance, as banks and credit unions are — another reason the department encourages consumers to exercise caution before responding to solicitations for investment or financial services.
“We will continue to investigate whether other crypto-interest account providers are offering securities that legally should be registered or violating other laws under our jurisdiction,” said Max Zappia, deputy commissioner of financial institutions. “At the same time, we strongly advise Minnesotans who are considering investing in crypto to consider their tolerance for risk and to be aware of the potential for financial losses.”
