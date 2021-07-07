BBQ and family: RibFest winners Pig Booty BBQ

White Bear Lake natives Brett and Brad Borowske are brothers-in-BBQ and champions of their craft.
The Borowske brothers founded the Pig Booty BBQ competition team that won first-place People’s Choice honors at this year’s Hugo RibFest.
The brothers work with their older brother, Ben, who helps them with the pellet grills and their cousin, Nick Swenson, who has worked with them at nearly every competition since the team was founded in 2013.
Pig Booty BBQ began after Brett purchased a pellet smoker and began smoking ribs. They competed at their first competition in Brainerd in 2014.
“We didn’t know what we were doing and didn’t know anyone in Brainerd, but we had a cabin close by,” Brad Borowske said. “We figured we’d enter among the 25, 30 teams.”
“In 2013, we were probably the ones among 30 teams using a pellet smoker,” Brett Borowske noted. “We were catching a lot of heat from other teams not knowing what they are or who we are.”
The brothers finished third among 30 teams and were “hooked from there,” according to Brett. Since 2014, the brothers typically participate in six competitions each year.
Pig Booty BBQ won first place at Stacy RibFest in 2016 and 2017 and first-place People’s Choice honors at Smokey’s Fest in East Bethel in 2018.
In 2018, they won first place in the Backyard division of the Minnesota in May competition, which is the biggest Minnesota competition for their division.
“It’s the championship you want to win and look forward to winning all year,” Brad said. “It’s the state championship of our division, and we thought, ‘if we win this, then we’re on to something,’ so just after that we took it more and more serious.”
Outside of competing with Pig Booty BBQ, the brothers also use their talents to give back to their colleagues at the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.
“In a week in May, we take the whole week off and cook for hundreds of correctional officers,” Brett said. “It’s a highlight of the week for all of the officers getting to cook for their different shifts and different days of the week, and they give us the days off to do it.”
For the rest of the year, the brothers will be doing more competitions and working on their recipes for the future.
“Next year we’ll hit it hard, as this year COVID-19 made things unsure and we didn’t get it to enter much,” Brett said. “We’ll be practicing more on chicken, as the competition is leaning more toward that. Later on down the road, we’re thinking of doing a food truck. That would be our dream someday.”
Later this year, Brett will also be getting married. It is unknown if Pig Booty BBQ will provide the wedding dinner. However, the brothers’ team has become a marriage of family values and a passion for barbecuing — a partnership that continues to bring them success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.