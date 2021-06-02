WHITE BEAR LAKE — Marina owners got a free pass this season for ignoring an ordinance governing dock length.
After a public hearing last month at which no one spoke, the White Bear Lake Conservation District (WBLCD) board voted 7-1 to let slide the fact Commercial Bay docks exceeded 300 feet, per regulation. Dellwood director Scott O’Connor voted nay.
Board Chair Bryan DeSmet pointed out that docks are already in place for 2021 and “adjusting them at this point would be difficult.” The variance is only for this operating season and length will be re-addressed next year. Marina owners can request a variance in 2022 but will need to show a compelling reason why docks need to stretch beyond the maximum 300 feet.
Dock lengths range from 330 to 345 feet; Tally’s Dockside owns the longest one. The city of White Bear Lake, Docks of White Bear and Tally’s were all out of compliance. Longer docks obviously equate to more rental slips.
In other business at the May 18 meeting, the WBLCD board:
• Approved request by Foodski to operate its meal delivery service via jetski.
This is the second summer for college student Dylan Dierking, the young entrepreneur who started the take-out service that provides restaurant meals to boaters and lake residents. Hours are 12 p.m. to one hour before sunset. See foodskimn.com for more info on how to order from participating restaurants that include Admiral D’s, Acqua, Alleycat’s and Mizu.
• Heard lake quality report from board member Mike Parenteau. Lake level May 18 was 924.47 feet, an inch or two below last month. Water temperature is 62 degrees, warmer on this date than past years.
• Accepted $3,400 bid from Blue Water Science to identify areas needing Eurasian watermilfoil treatment. This annual survey includes post-treatment follow-up to check effectiveness. Parenteau said boat launches will be monitored for starry stonewort, as well.
• Discussed a return to live meetings in June. DeSmet said he preferred to wait but would poll members as to their preference. The district meets in the White Bear Lake City Council chambers, which opens this month.
• Heard 2022 budget update from Director Diane Longville, treasurer. Expenditures are almost $90,000 and revenues $20,500, meaning cities adjoining the lake will be assessed the difference, or $69,400. The assessment is about $22,000 less than 2021, according to Longville.
• Agreed to donate $100 to city’s July 4 fireworks fund. Money will come from the lake utilization budget.
• Thanked Cameron Sigecan for his service on the board. There are now two director vacancies to fill: for Birchwood and Mahtomedi. They are volunteer positions.
— Debra Neutkens
