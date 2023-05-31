WHITE BEAR LAKE — A crowded and shallow Commercial Bay is drawing attorneys to the fray.
Docks of White Bear marina manager Brian McGoldrick informed the conservation district board he plans to contest attempts to reduce his slip numbers from 260 to 240.
Cramming boats within the authorized dock usage area (ADUA) has been a longtime challenge for marina owners, especially to the south, where the bay is particularly sensitive to lake level. Nestled in the corner is ADUA owned by the city in front of Lions Park, which abuts Docks of White Bear. For possibly the first time ever, the city is contesting ADUA the marina has historically occupied.
District Chair Bryan DeSmet explained that the city would like to “get better use of its ADUA,” an area approved annually through a permitting process by the conservation district.
“Docks of White Bear has self-defined its ADUA as going toward the middle of the lake,” according to DeSmet. “The city has requested the boundary be defined in a different way, going perpendicular from the shoreline. That impacts the ADUA Docks of White Bear has been using in the past.”
The district board had hoped the city and McGoldrick would find a compromise, but that never happened. At the last hour, Tract Properties, which owns the White Bear shopping center and the marina, hired attorneys to have a discussion with the city. DeSmet reported that the two parties have not come to an agreement. “That leaves it up to the board to make a decision,” he said at the May monthly meeting.
Speaking to the board, City Manager Lindy Crawford noted that the neighboring marina is encroaching on the park’s ADUA. “We’re not looking to put more docks there, but it is a public park and should be used for public purpose,” she said. “It seems like Lions Park has been forgotten in the ADUA discussions.”
The park has a fishing dock and kayak/canoe rentals, but no boat slips.
DeSmet said it’s not clear what the ADUA change means to Docks of White Bear slip numbers.
The Department of Natural Resources is also supportive of reducing Docks of White Bear’s permit to 240 slips, he added.
Township board member Diane Longville asked McGoldrick whether he can fit 240 boats within his ADUA. “I don’t know,” he replied.
McGoldrick said an attorney was hired because the bay’s ADUA surveys are difficult to understand. “The line we feel is right is the one we’ve used historically. Hopefully, someday we’ll address that bay,” he told the board. “The muck is so bad, it’s dangerous. We want to work with the city. No one does more for the bay than the Tract family. They could tow 200 cars (from the shopping center lot) if they wanted.”
Mahtomedi board member Mark Ganz admonished McGoldrick, saying, “you should feel lucky you’ve been allowed to operate where they didn’t want you to operate for 40 years.”
Ganz also pointed out that a private property owner to the south has a dock totally within the city’s ADUA. “Who is that guy?” he asked. DeSmet noted that the board reacts to complaints and, at this point, the city has not filed one against that property owner.
Crawford went to the podium to say the private dock is in a swamp area the city can’t use.
Mahtomedi board member Chris Churchill said he didn’t think that was fair. “We do not allow structures in another ADUA. We need to follow the rules for everyone.”
Again, DeSmet described the board as a “reactive” body. “This (Lions Park) has been brought to our attention. It’s incumbent to look at this because an issue has been raised. Maybe the board needs to look at the other dock, but that is not the issue tonight. We don’t go meddling.”
DeSmet added that, technically, Docks of White Bear is operating without a permit. “We asked for an updated diagram in November and didn’t receive anything back. “It seems Tract Properties is illegally operating a marina,” he said.
District ordinance allows for a daily fine of $700 for such illegalities. District Counsel Alan Kantrud said they could be charged with a misdemeanor, which allows a $1,000 per day fine by statute.
The board agreed it was time to define the ADUA in that area of the bay. DeSmet made a motion to accept the boundary proposed by the city, which was seconded but failed due to a tie vote. Both White Bear Lake board members abstained.
Dellwood board member Meredith Walburg suggested a compromise: that the ADUA be a midpoint between the city’s proposed line and the line used by Docks of White Bear. That motion passed.
The board then gave the two parties 10 days to present an alternative.
The board also agreed to spend up to $2,000 to have a survey company confirm that all docks are within their appointed ADUAs in the bay. The same company will also identify, by drilling a stainless pin into the rock, the ordinary high-water mark for each ADUA to ensure maximum dock length remains within 300 feet.
Also noted: The VFW plans to expand its docks. The district will send a letter informing the post that it will first require an environmental assessment worksheet. “If this goes through, there’s not much room in the bay for more slips,” noted Kantrud. “This might be the last gasp in terms of expansion.”
