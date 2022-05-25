After the city of Birchwood Village blockaded the entrance into town along Birchwood Road, motorists from Mahtomedi and Birchwood alike attended the May 17 Mahtomedi City Council meeting to voice their unhappiness and ask Mahtomedi officials to do something. “City Hall has gotten a lot of calls on this,” City Administrator Scott Neilson said. “The phone has been ringing off the hook.”
The drama started first thing the morning of May 9, when road construction began on Wildwood Road (CSAH 12), a major thoroughfare needed for motorists from Birchwood and Mahtomedi to get almost anywhere.
The motoring public has known since January that the road would be entirely torn up for the duration of the summer as the Minnesota Department of Transportation turns the road over to Washington County. In taking jurisdiction over the road, the county elected to rebuild the road with needed infrastructure repairs and safety features.
As construction barricades popped up, many drivers roared off in a huff, speeding through residential neighborhoods in Mahtomedi and Birchwood and rolling through stop signs.
Within a day, Birchwood residents had enough. The City Council met and, with the support of Washington County Commissioner Stan Karwoski, the Washington County Sheriff and the Washington County Public Works Department, elected to close the entrance to Birchwood Road from Wildwood Beach Road on May 13. The barricades were manned to prevent motorists from driving around them.
Even Birchwood Mayor Mary Wingfield went on barricade duty, along with other volunteers.
“One need only to have witnessed the relentless speeding, stop sign violations and careless driving (such as talking on cell phones while driving and passing on a double yellow line) this past week to know the huge increase in vehicles here was a serious public safety hazard,” Wingfield said. “Semi's, construction and commercial vehicles and tanker trucks were also seen on our narrow road. This mix was an accident waiting to happen, and it did. By the time the barricades were installed on Friday, we already had one bicyclist clipped and tossed off the pavement, plus a number of near hits.”
Unfortunately for Mahtomedi residents, all those desperate motorists turned around and came screaming through their neighborhoods instead. In addition, responsible motorists from both cities suddenly found their quick trip to the grocery store to be a slow slog.
For example, the posted detour to Festival Foods forces motorists living on Warner Avenue to start in the opposite direction to their destination via Hilton Trail to Highway 36 to I-694 to Century Avenue and several miles along STH 120 to the store. This new route is 6 miles each way, said Warner Avenue resident Lorraine Kluegel. The alternate detour through Birchwood is 6 miles round trip, she said.
Motorists with knowledge of Mahtomedi streets shrunk the detour circle significantly by going along Lincolntown Avenue to Long Lake Road to get to Century Avenue. Some of those drivers shrunk the detour circle further by cutting through the Wildridge neighborhood. Even with that time saved, the drivers didn't slow down or become aware of their residential surroundings.
“Speeds are ridiculous,” Kluegel said, “They're going 40 mph where kids bike. We don't have sidewalks either (neither does Birchwood), so, can we close our streets?” Kluegel also suggested that the county install temporary speed bumps on Arcwood Road, Woodland Drive and Wildridge Road, the streets most used by detoured motorists.
Other residents proposed that Old Wildwood Road past the Lakeside Club site revert to two-way traffic, or at least change direction to allow residents on that road easier access.
Edgecumbe Drive resident Sarah Johnson said she didn't want to close down her neighborhood. However, despite traffic having doubled since Birchwood closed the road, traffic patrol has not increased at all. “We want the sheriff up in Wildridge,” she said.
Other residents suggested more speed limit signs posted, along with radar speed trailers. This is not the time to be allowing semitrucks and box trucks to drive around town, others said.
A Lost Lake Court resident noted that commerce in Mahtomedi and Willernie had been impacted negatively due to the restricted movement around town.
And then are the questions of the unilateral action and lack of good will that can only be mitigated with a face to face meeting. “I am deeply sorry, astounded and disappointed that we were not consulted,” said Council Member Jane Schneeweis. “I told Mary (Wingfield) I was stunned that we weren’t collaborated with. There was no discussion about how this would affect other communities. Do we see our city cutting off an artery to one of our neighbors?”
A Birchwood Road resident said that Birchwood's mayor and other volunteers were photographing drivers and license plates while standing on Mahtomedi property and other private property.
Council Member Richard Brainerd recommended council ask city staff to prepare a letter to Birchwood to set up a joint meeting to address the city's concerns. “The county also needs to understand where this city is with regard to this road closure,” he said. A copy of that letter will be sent to Washington County officials.
Council Member Luke Schlegel invited citizens to continue to make their voices heard by updating the city on their experiences, reaching out to the sheriff's office and attending the joint meeting between cities.
“We also conveyed to Mahtomedi that we would work with them to help address some of their residents' concerns as well,” Wingfield said.
“Public safety is not a controversy,” Wingfield continued. “Our town is and has been extremely
diligent in protecting our children and our residents. Full stop.”
Mahtomedi City Council members, city staff and residents spent a good hour at the meeting reiterating those same thoughts.
Other action from the May 17 Mahtomedi City Council meeting:
The CSAH 12 construction project may get done faster, now that the contractor for the project has somewhere to park the construction trailer. Council approved a temporary easement for vehicle storage after the contractor asked to use part of the grassy area adjacent to the parking lot in Wedgewood Park for temporary construction staging and a parking spot for a construction trailer. The building at the site has power, and the agreement will include electricity to hook up the trailer.
The barricades in Birchwood could possibly be opened for Mahtomedi Fire Department emergency vehicles when they are responding under mutual aid circumstances to assist the White Bear Lake Fire Department, after council approved the ambulance service mutual aid agreement with the White Bear Lake Fire Department. The two fire departments will assist each other with mutual aid ambulance calls.
The property owners of 87 Wildwood Road will no longer have a city presence on their land, after council held a public hearing to consider vacating two easements on the property in accordance with Minnesota statutes. The two easements were a disused footpath and an old water main. The walking path, installed in 1915, is hard to locate. The water main, installed in 1957, is currently not in use. The city vacated the easements in two separate motions.
The property owners at 1401 Harmony Drive will be able to subdivide their property, now that council approved a minor subdivision agreement for that parcel. Last month, council approved a minor subdivision for that property, subject to several conditions, including the requirement that the property owners enter into a minor subdivision development agreement with the city and that the owners provide the city with certain easements for drainage, utility and roadway purposes.
Swimming at Mahtomedi Beach will return in June, and so will the lifeguards, after council approved the Mahtomedi Beach operations agreement with the White Bear Area YMCA for lifeguard services. The dates of service will start June 11 and continue through Aug. 21. Starting on Saturday, Aug. 27, lifeguard services will be provided on weekends only until Monday, Sept. 6. The cost of the 2022 contract will be $53,784, compared with the 2021 contract of $42,000.
Council approved a 90-day leave of absence request for firefighter Nicholas Watson, effective May 17.
A new paid, on-call firefighter can move into the digs provided by the Mahtomedi Fire Department, after council approved the firefighter housing lease agreement for the lower duplex unit at 196 Hallam Avenue S.
The public hearing on the Wildwood Apartments proposal for the Lakeside Club site will be continued at City Hall on June 1 after the May 11 Planning Commission meeting was interrupted by severe thunderstorm warning sirens. The earliest date council will be able to hear the proposal would be at the June 7 meeting.
The council next meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, at City Hall, 600 Stillwater Road.
Loretta Harding is a contributing writer for Press Publications. She can be reached at news@presspubs.com or 651-407-1200.
