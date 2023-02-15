Bald Eagle Island rezoning issue shelved for clarification

The island currently has its own individual zoning district, a consideration given years ago to allow a commercial recording studio that was never built. 

 Paul Dols | Press Publications

WHITE BEAR TOWNSHIP — Unanswered questions by the Planning Commission mean a Feb. 22 public hearing on rezoning Bald Eagle Island is postponed. 

If the island is rezoned to R-1 from its current individual zoning district, setbacks would be governed by the shoreline setback, according to Planning Commission minutes. The consequences of changing the zoning eliminates the recording studio conditional use permit (CUP) and would open up other uses as laid out in R-1.

