Bald Eagle Island rezoning issue shelved for clarification

WHITE BEAR TOWNSHIP — Unanswered questions by the Planning Commission mean a Feb. 22 public hearing on rezoning Bald Eagle Island is postponed.
If the island is rezoned to R-1 from its current individual zoning district, setbacks would be governed by the shoreline setback, according to Planning Commission minutes. The consequences of changing the zoning eliminates the recording studio conditional use permit (CUP) and would open up other uses as laid out in R-1.
Since the CUP for the studio was issued, it apparently could still continue in the R-1 district, unless the permit has expired. At its last meeting Jan. 26, the Planning Commission was unclear if the CUP had expired or could be made invalid. Commission members want clarification from the town attorney before making a recommendation to the board and plan to discuss the matter at their Feb. 23 meeting.
The CUP for a recording studio was never acted upon as an agreement between the island owners at the time, Nick and Jane VanBrunt, and a German-born music producer named Hans Stachowiak, languished for years and never materialized. Instead, Nathan Landucci, owner of Stillwater-based Landucci Homes, bought the island in 2016.
Landucci landscaped the 2.3-acre property and completely renovated the 35-year-old home, which boasts 9,700 square feet, five bedrooms and a six-stall garage, before putting it up for sale. Realtor.com shows the property listed at $5,990,000, down from the original ask of $6.6 million a year ago. A second listing on the site, posted Jan. 1, offers the island home for rent at $35,000 per month.
Commission members also discussed the owner’s intention to rent the home and want clarification as to whether the township allows short-term rentals.
In addition to postponing the island hearing, the Board of Supervisors approved the following at its Feb. 7 meeting:
Letter of support for Metropolitan Council’s 2024-25 Clean Water Fund request.
In the letter to Clean Water Council Chair John Barten, Town Administrator Patrick Christopherson noted that the $38,000 the township received in 2022 from the Met Council’s water demand reduction grant program helped save an estimated 1,628,800 gallons of water.
The Clean Water Fund supports the water demand reduction grant program, which provides rebates to water customers who replace existing devices with specified water-efficient models.
On-sale and Sunday liquor license renewal for Red Luna Taco Factory, 5960 Highway 61.
Spring and fall street sweeping bid from Allied Blacktop Company in amount of $20,285. Funding comes from the stormwater fund.
Installation of irrigation smart controllers at Columbia Park, Polar Lakes Park and township administration office. The contract was awarded to Peterson Companies in amount of $14,388, which will come from the capital building fund. Smart controllers automatically adjust to weather conditions via sensors to conserve water.
At an earlier meeting, the Town Board voted to end its membership with the Minnesota Association of Townships. Christopherson explained members’ reasoning: “We asked for help in securing LGA (local government aid) through legislative means and were refused. The Board felt our membership dues were no longer providing us any value.”
The board also took a 10-minute recess to wait for Rep. Elliott Engen. He was scheduled to talk about legislative priorities but was a no-show. Staff was told later that Engen got tied up at the Capitol.
Board Chair Ed Prudhon had an excused absence.
