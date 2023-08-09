While the firm marketing 1 Bald Eagle Island would not reveal the highest bid price or any information about the auction process, a representative did say the property remains on the market and is available.
Premiere Estates International, a luxury real estate auction house, put the island up for bids last month with a closing date of July 12 (see “Private island home up for auction,” June 28, 2023). The starting bid was $3.5 million for the five-bedroom home, renovated in 2020 by owner Nathan Landucci. He listed the property two years before hiring Premiere to put it on the auction block. The original asking price was $6 million.
