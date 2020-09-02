White Bear Lake Area Schools has pushed back the start date of school by a week so teachers have more time to prepare for students to be safer in classrooms as the COVID-19 virus spreads across the state.
The district plans to then go forward with the plans it voted on in early August to conduct hybrid learning for all grades. Students will begin Sept. 14 or Sept. 15, based on their rotation. Students will be in classrooms two days a week, distance learning from home two days a week and do independent learning one day a week. The four lost days will not be added to the end of the school year but throughout the school year.
“Having that extra time to prepare will allow us to start the school year in a better spot,” said Superintendent Wayne Kazmierczak at a school board work session Aug. 24. The majority of the board agreed with the later start date.
Board member Angela Thompson made a motion to start secondary schools with distance learning Sept. 14 and begin hybrid learning for older students at the end of the month. She stated concerns that one week was not enough time to prepare. She said there are more and more questions coming, the closer the school year gets.
“I don’t think we have a plan in place that makes me feel if I was a teacher that I would feel comfortable,” she said.
The board voted 4-3 not to extend the start date past Sept. 14. Scott Arcand and Jessica Ellison sided with Thompson for a later start date.
Ellison, who voted against the hybrid model earlier in August, said she had concerns with the extra expectations placed on teachers for implementing social distancing. “It feels like a heavy load,” she said.
She said she is thankful for all the work the district has done to try to start school but said that many questions remain unanswered.
“This is an impossible situation,” she noted. “This is a really important decision and there are so many questions you are doing your best to answer — but maybe there are no answers.”
Meanwhile, teachers held a rally during the meeting because they felt there were many questions they didn’t have answers for.
Other board members had questions, too. Thompson made a point about the board members not following mask guidelines during their own meeting.
Board members were taking off masks to speak into the microphone and one member wasn’t wearing it over their nose. She wondered if teachers will need to take them off to speak loudly enough and, if so, how they would teach students to wear their masks properly.
“I could ask a million questions, and I would still have more questions to ask,” she added.
Board members wanted to know how families will be notified if their child came in contact with someone with COVID-19. Staff said lower-risk contacts would be notified via email and high-risk contacts through voice drop, a Google Chrome extension that allows voice messages.
And how will classrooms be kept clean? Staff said custodians won’t be able to vacuum and sweep every night but the buildings will be disinfected.
Like all districts statewide, the district was given decision-making power by the state to pursue an in-person, hybrid or distance-learning model based on the number of COVID-19 cases per 10,000 county residents. The case count in Ramsey County is close to the recommended level for distance learning only.
Kazmierczak said it is unknown, but likely, that the district will have to shift learning models throughout the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.